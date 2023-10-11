loading…

Dorothy Hoffner died a week after breaking the record for the world’s oldest skydiver. Photo/Sky News

WASHINGTON – A 104-year-old grandmother who broke the record as the oldest person to ever jump out of a plane died just a week after her daring stunt.

Dorothy Hoffner said “let’s go, let’s go, Geronimo” as she plunged headfirst out of the plane from a height of 4,114m in northern Illinois, United States (US) on October 1.

Hoffner wanted to jump out of a plane last week to relive the fun he experienced from his first jump – when he was 100 years old – but this time he wanted to lead the jump, rather than be pushed out.

The crowd cheered as he touched down in Ottawa, 140 kilometers southwest of Chicago, and he told them age was just a number.

As he was reunited with his walker, he said it was great to be back on the ground.

He said it was amazing up there, adding: “Everything was lovely, wonderful, very good.”

The lifelong Chicago resident, who will turn 105 in December, said he is considering his next hot air balloon ride.

“I’ve never experienced one of those,” he said.

But on Tuesday, close friend Joe Conant revealed that Hoffner was found dead at his retirement home Monday morning. He apparently died in his sleep one week after parachuting.