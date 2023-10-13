The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is being used by NASA experts to carry out a census of the stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud, and thanks to this we have a new image of this galaxy neighboring ours.

1,001 light sources. The new image taken by JWST shows us an area of ​​the galaxy known as the Large Magellanic Cloud (or SMC, although alternative names such as the Small Milky Cloud have also been proposed). This area, known as NGC 346, is characterized by being very active in the formation of new stars, being the largest and brightest region of this type in its galaxy.

As NASA itself explains, the image shows us in blue tones silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, a series of molecules that are formed on Earth after the combustion of fossil fuels and organic matter. The reddish tones, for their part, show dust heated by the most massive and luminous stars in the environment.

The image also shows brighter “patches” and filaments that correspond to the area where protostars are abundant. The team responsible for analyzing this environment located 1,001 individual sources of light, the majority of which, they explain, correspond to young stars “still within their dust cocoons.”

The Little Cloud. The Small Magellanic Cloud is located in the local galactic group and is in fact one of the closest galaxies to ours. The cloud is one of the so-called satellite galaxies of ours, and used to be considered, along with the Large Magellanic Cloud, the closest to ours.

After the discovery of the Canis Major Dwarf galaxy in 1994 and the Sagittarius Dwarf Elliptical Galaxy (SagDEG) in 2003, the 200,000 light years that separate it from us make it the fourth closest galaxy to ours. For reference, the diameter of the Milky Way is about 100,000 light years.

The SMC is usually considered a more primitive galaxy than ours, that is, it does not contain as many heavy elements created inside stars as ours. This should mean a small amount of dust inside.

Near and mid infrared. This image, however, shows the opposite, quantities of cosmic dust greater than what would be expected in this galaxy. The image was taken by JWST’s mid-infrared instrument (MIRI), a device specially equipped for the detection of warm dust and gas.

Estelogenesis. The image, in combination with one published in January that showed the same region seen through the NIRCam instrument, the near-infrared camera, is intended to allow astronomers to conduct a stellar census in a particularly dynamic region, NGC 346.

Because of its primitive nature, the Little Cloud can help astronomers delve into the “cosmic noon,” an era characterized by a peak of star formation in which heavier elements were less present in our universe.

Image | NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Nolan Habel (NASA-JPL), Patrick Kavanagh (Maynooth University)