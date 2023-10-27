loading…

Chinese police rescued around 1,000 cats that were about to be taken to a slaughterhouse to be slaughtered and used as food. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

BEIJING – Police in China has rescued around 1,000 cats from trucks on their way to the slaughterhouse.

The police action was an effort to stop the illegal trade which fraudulently sells cat meat for food disguised as pork or goat meat. This practice has sparked new concerns about food safety in the country.

Quoting The Paper, media affiliated with the Chinese government, based on information from animal activists earlier this month, police officers from Zhangjiagang, in Jiangsu province, intercepted a vehicle used to collect and transport captured cats.

Without intervention, the report continued, the cats would likely have been slaughtered and sent to the south to be served as pork and lamb skewers and sausages.

Police and agricultural authorities have since sent the cats to a nearby shelter, after foiling a plot that could have raised $20,500.

The report did not say whether any arrests had been made, or whether the cats were strays or pets.

According to a CNN report, Friday (27/10/2023), Zhangjiagang police and animal shelters in the area have been contacted but have not yet commented.

The Paper reports that animal activists first noticed a large number of spiked wooden boxes containing multiple cats near the cemetery.

They patrolled the streets for six days and when trucks started transporting the cats to the slaughterhouse, they intervened and called the police.