Sales were strong and the Barra 5 evolved first in 1972 with a smaller 18-litre tank and then the following year with the arrival of a longer swingarm, a solution adopted to have greater stability on fast speeds and the space necessary for fit a larger battery. However, 1973 was a turning point: BMW presents the R 90 S, heir to the successful R 50 S and R 69 S, both from 1960. Like these, it is a sports car, but its “merits” can be attributed to the protective screen (which extends its use towards the tourism), to the more sporty look of the tail and the adoption of the largest boxer ever produced until then: an 898 cc with 67 HP which is supported by small improvements such as thicker crankcase walls, Dellorto carburettors with 38 mm of diameter and equipped with a recovery pump (also used in those years by Ducati and Moto Guzzi), a five-speed gearbox (finally). Added to these are the Moto Meter instrumentation with rev counter and speedometer separated from the service lights, the double disc front brake, the steering damper adjustable via a knob on the steering plate, in addition to the larger pistons.

In addition to the R 90 S, also the new R 60/6, R 75/6 and R 90/6: if the first two are practically the respective Barra 5 with some different aesthetic details (redesigned electrical blocks, instrumentation of the S, more shock absorber covers short, single disc brake – the “double” is optional), the R 90/6 on the other hand, takes over only the design from the /5, while the technique and mechanics (detuned to 60 HP) are from its sister S.

The R 90 S remained in the range until 1976 the Bavarian company pulls the much desired “mille” out of the hat, available in three versions. They are the R 100/7, R 100 S and R 100 RS, the princesses of a completely renewed boxer family which is expanding to also include the R 60/7, R 75/7 and R 80/7. Of all of them, however, it is the R 100 RS that ends up in the spotlight due to its propensity for fast touring. It can be said that it was with her that the sport tourer trend was born.

Built around the mechanical base of the 90 S, it shows off a more eye-catching, protective hull (from the headlight it extends to the cylinders) and above all aerodynamic: with it BMW rediscovers the study of air flows in the wind tunnel (use the Pinifarina one) to offer greater stability on fast speeds and at the same time superior protection for the rider. The boxer is now 980 cc and brings out 70 HP thanks to redesigned air ducts while the frame, also taken from the 90 S, has thicker perimeter tubes and an additional crosspiece that joins the two descenders under the headstock, to increase its torsional resistance. Finally, a further step towards modernity are the new alloy wheels instead of the classic spoked ones.

Alongside it are two sisters, the roadster (or naked, as we call them today) R 100/7 which adopts the 60 HP boxer of the /6, and the sporty R 100 S, more powerful with its 65 HP obtained thanks to the use of larger carburettors (40 mm instead of 32), a higher compression ratio and the presence of holes on the air filter. The BMW offer does not end here: in addition to the “thousand” the R 60/7 and R 75/7 are also present in the range (replaced the following year by the R 80/7) which inherit the chassis improvements implemented on the boxer a liter. The new /7 generation is easily recognized by the valve covers which abandon the rounded shapes of the 50s and 60s in favor of a squared design (with the exception of the R 60/7 only). The R 100s are the flagship of Bavarian production, they have a high construction quality, good driving dynamics, comfort to spare and speed peaks close to those of the innovative Japanese ones (which in the meantime are destroying the market by putting the historic manufacturers on the line Europeans). Not only that, they are also among the best interpreters of the sport tourer trend, continuously perfected with the introduction in 1978 of the R 100 T (which replaced the S) and even more so with the R 100 RT, which differs from the RS in the most vertical plexi.