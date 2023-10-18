The purchase was recently finalized. We recently received an estimated date and approval from the CMA and now it has finally happened. This news directly affects Nintendo Switch. The information comes from Microsoft and its intention to release Call of Duty on the console.

This relates to Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, as well as its debate with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). After learning that this organization is not very clear about what Nintendo Switch is, now the case has left us with notable news.

The head of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, has confirmed new details of Call of Duty on Nintendo after recently revealing its plans for Nintendo fans. Microsoft has reiterated its commitment to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo fans on equal terms in terms of features and content. Spencer has now highlighted the importance of Nintendo players feeling like an integral part of the Call of Duty communitywithout missing out on content or experiences.

The inclusion of Call of Duty on the Nintendo platform becomes a priority for Microsoft, as Spencer states:

For Call of Duty players on Playstation, and in the future on Nintendo, I want you to feel 100% part of the community. I don’t want you to feel that there is content that you are missing, that there are aspects that you are missing, that there are moments that you are missing. That’s not the objective. I want Call of Duty Nation to feel supported across all platforms.

A while ago we learned that Microsoft had defeated the FTC but then the FTC appealed that decision and ultimately that appeal was dismissed. What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to see what we receive in the future thanks to this collaboration. Do not hesitate to leave your opinion, we read you.

Fuente.