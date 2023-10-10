Suara.com – Ten years of living together, Ricky Harun and Herfiza’s marriage is known to be harmonious and far from unpleasant gossip. Both of them seemed to agree not to be too active in the world of entertainment anymore.

However, just like other marriages, this couple’s household is also filled with twists and turns. In video footage re-shared by the Bundsteutic Instagram account, both Ricky Harun and Herfiza talk about their wedding journey.

Unexpectedly, Ricky Harun apparently misinterpreted Herfiza’s figure as a possessive partner. This thought was because his wife often demanded that he always keep in touch when he was traveling.

“In my opinion, he used to be possessive. When he was working, he had to tell him when he arrived at the location,” said Ricky Harun in surprise.

In fact, his wife was ‘terrorized’ for not giving him any news. As a result, he started to get used to telling his wife when he was traveling.

Over time, Ricky Harun admitted that he understood his wife’s requests, who always demanded this news. After investigating, this action was carried out to find out the condition of the partner while they were out of reach.

“At first we were forced to talk to each other, the more we come here, the more we understand what it means to talk to our partner,” said Ricky Harun.

“This means we are safe, so that the people in the house are calm,” he continued.

Herfiza also expressed the same thing. She admitted that she often sent detailed information to her husband when he wanted to travel, starting from the vehicle used, the vehicle plate to other information or contacts who could be contacted.

Suddenly, these two uploads stole the public’s attention and received various comments from netizens.

“Simple, but not everyone can do it,” wrote one netizen.

“Idol couples, there is never any news in their household. Masha Allah, it’s really messy,” commented another netizen.

“But communication is really important, especially if you are husband and wife,” added a different netizen.