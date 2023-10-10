Whether in Halloween or any other time of the year, many enjoy a good movie horror to spend a time of fear and anguish either alone or in company.

Although a good part of the films of the genre do not provide true terror, there are a few titles that are most suitable for making the movie-going evening a success.

However, with so many films available, there are some that have gone unnoticed or have not been properly recognized despite being quite good films.

Today, at HobbyCine, we compile 10 unfairly underrated horror film masterpieces. Did you know them?

Underrated horror movies:

Good night mom

Written and directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, Goodnight, Mom is a psychological horror thriller starring Susanne Wuest, Elias Schwarz, Hans Escher and Lukas Schwarz, among others.

Its plot revolves around two twin brothers who wait patiently for their mother to return home after plastic surgery. However, When she arrives with her face completely bandaged, she appears cold, distant and obsessive, which makes the children wonder if that woman is really their mother or if she is an imposter..

Honeymoon

Between the best horror movies we have Honeymoon, a feature film directed by Leigh Janiak that features Rose Leslie and Harry Treadaway in its cast.

It tells the story of Paul and Bea, young newlyweds who travel on their honeymoon to a remote lake. But shortly after arriving, Paul finds Bea disoriented and wandering in the middle of the night.

The young woman appears increasingly distant and her behavior more peculiar, which makes Paul suspects that what is happening to his wife is something more than sleepwalking.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

The Cellar Door

Directed by Matt Zettell, The Cellar Door is an interesting horror film starring James DuMont, Michelle Tomlinson, Melina Bielefelt, Annie Coffey, Algernon D’Ammassa, Christina Reynolds and Heather Sconyers.

Its plot tells a psychopathic and macabre game designed to push a young woman to the limit who wakes up trapped in a strange compartment.who must overcome it together with other participants.

Grace

Written and directed by Paul Solet, Grace is a horror thriller starring, among others, Jordan Ladd, Gabrielle Rose, Samantha Ferris, Malcolm Stewart and Stephen Park.

The plot of this film fear tells the story of Madeline, a woman who is 8 months pregnant and has very little left to give birth. However, an unforeseen accident kills the baby inside her mother.

The doctors want to remove the body, but Madeline insists on following the pregnancy to the end. Upon reaching 9 months, the baby miraculously comes to life and is born, but the creature keeps a horrible secret..

The body

Another of the best scary movies is The Entity, a film based on true events directed by Frank De Felitta and starring Barbara Hershey and Ron Silver.

Its plot follows a woman who claims to have been chased, attacked, and raped by a strange invisible presence. Feeling that she is going crazy, she decides to seek help from a psychiatrist and, later, a parapsychologist, to find out what is happening to her.

The envoy of evil

Written and directed by Oz Perkins, The Sent of Evil is a film by terror starring Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton, Lauren Holly and James Remar, among others.

The film revolves around Joan, Kat and Rose, three girls who end up coming together due to a series of mysterious events that take place at the beginning of winter break.

While Joan traverses icy roads in the middle of the night, Kat and Rose wait at a girls’ school for their parents to come pick them up. However, As the minutes pass, a disturbing doom takes over the place.

Between the underrated horror films we have The Stranger, a South Korean horror thriller written and directed by Na Hong-jin starring, among others, Hwang Jung-min, Kwak Do-won, Chun Woo-hee, Jo Han-Cheol and Jun Kunimura.

It all starts when The life of a Korean town is altered by a series of wild and mysterious murders that plague the small rural community.which immediately causes rumors and superstitions to spread due to the presence, recently, of an elderly foreigner who lives like a hermit.

Faced with the incompetence of the police to find the murderer and without having a rational explanation, some inhabitants of the town look for a shaman. Jong-Gu, a police officer whose family is directly threatened, also believes that these are supernatural crimes..

Hostel

Written and directed by Eli Roth, Hostel is a disturbing horror film that features Jay Hernandez, Derek Richardson, Eythor Gudjonsson, Barbara Nedeljakova and Jana Kaderabkova, among others.

It tells the story of Paxton and Josh, two young American university students who travel through Europe with their backpacks and with Oli, an Icelandic man who joins them along the way.

In Amsterdam they meet a young man who tells them that in a certain place in Slovakia there are the most beautiful girls they can imagine, so the three travel by train there and soon meet Natalya and Svetlana, two exotic beauties who let themselves be attracted to end up trapped in a sinister and dark hotel.

The death wagon

Continuing with the best horror movies We have The Death Wagon, a film directed by Ryûhei Kitamura that stars, among others, Bradley Cooper, Vinnie Jones, Brooke Shields, Leslie Bibb, Roger Bart and Tony Curran.

Based on one of Clive Barker’s stories, the film revolves around Leon Kauffman, a photographer who is approached by the owner of a successful art gallery to carry out work on the darkest part of the human being.

Knowing that this is his chance for success, Kauffman begins an obsessive search for the darkest subject that can exist, which causes Start following in the footsteps of a serial killer named Mahogany, who on the subway dismembers his victims who travel on night services..

It is then that a game of obsession begins that leads Kauffman to go deeper and deeper into the city’s tunnels to the point of putting his life and that of his girlfriend Maya at risk, embarking on a journey into the depths of horror. from which he will hardly be able to return.

Amusement: The game of evil

Directed by John Simpson, Amusement: The Game of Evil is a horror thriller that features Katheryn Winnick, Jessica Lucas, Laura Breckenridge, Karley Scott Collins and Preston Bailey, among others.

Its plot follows a woman who has suffered a tremendous shock and She is investigated by the police and a psychiatrist about three terrifying stories involving her and two childhood friends..

So far our review of these 10 unfairly underrated horror film masterpieces. As there is nothing written in terms of taste, we invite you to share in the comments which horror movies you have among your favorites and that you consider have not been properly recognized.