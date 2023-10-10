Nowadays, it is very common to save all types of information on your mobile, from photos and videos to important personal documents. However, storing certain types of data can be dangerous for your privacy and security online.

If you have this habit, it is essential that you reconsider your practice., as it can increase the risk of you being a victim of fraud or even identity theft. It is for this reason that we share with you the 10 things that you should avoid saving on your mobile to guarantee the security of your personal data.

Recognizable contact number

A safety tip that you should keep in mind is not to use labels like “mom” or “dad” in your contact list in your phone’s phonebook.

These names can be used by cybercriminals who try to deceive you by posing as your family members. to ask you for money or personal information. To avoid falling into these traps, it is best to use more neutral and less flashy names in your agenda.

Connected social networks

One way to protect your privacy online is to log out of your social networks as soon as you’re done using them, especially if you use a shared device or one that could be lost or stolen.

If someone takes over your team and gains access, it will be a serious problem. But by doing the above you will prevent them from accessing your accounts and seeing or using your information without your consent.

Remember that your data is valuable and can be used for malicious purposes if it falls into the wrong hands. It is for this reason that you must take measures to keep them safe at all times.

Emails with confidential data

Having an email account connected to your cell phone is practical, but if the device falls into the wrong hands, hackers can access messages with confidential information, according to Business Insider Spain.

The recommendation is to delete sensitive conversations or save them in a safe place to prevent unauthorized access.

Your address

To preserve your privacy and security, it’s better not to store your home address on your smartphone.

Cybercriminals could access this information if they can get into documents you keep on your device, such as invoices, records or receipts.

This could compromise the integrity of your home and belongings, especially if hackers know your habits and know when you are not home. That’s why, We advise you to delete or encrypt any data that could reveal your home address.

Photos of identity documents

If you save photos of your ID on your phone, it may be convenient, but you are also exposing your privacy.

These images can fall into the hands of malicious people who use them to commit fraud that harms your economy and security. You could even be a victim of identity theft. It is important that you do not save them on your mobile.

Passwords

The mobile phone is a useful tool, but it can also be a source of risks to your security. If someone steals it, they could access all the information you keep on it, including your passwords.

This would allow him to log into your social media accounts, email, online banking and other applications.

To prevent this from happening, It is important that you do not store this information on your mobile and that you use different and difficult to guess passwords for each service you use. This way you will protect your privacy, but above all your accounts.

Biometric lock

Mobile devices offer several options to protect your privacy and prevent unauthorized access. Some of these options are fingerprint blocking or facial recognition, which allow you to unlock your phone by simply bringing it to your finger or face.

However, These methods are not foolproof and may be vulnerable to phishing attacks.such as the use of fake fingerprints or photos.

For this reason, it is safer to use strong passwords instead of these systems, or at least combine them with a password, which must be of sufficient length, include letters, numbers and symbols and not be easy to guess. In this way, you can increase the security of your mobile, but above all protect your personal information.

Bank account information

If you lose your phone or it is stolen, you can put your banking information at risk if you have saved it on the device. Criminals could access your account numbers or PIN and use them to carry out fraudulent transactions.

It is recommended that you do not store this data on the device, but rather memorize it or save it in a password management application that offers security guarantees.

Remember that your banking information is very sensitive and you must protect it carefully. Also, if you have to save any data on your phone, make sure it is encrypted with a password.

Intimate photos or videos

The privacy of your personal photos and videos is a delicate matter that you should take care of with caution.. If someone accesses them without your consent, they could use them to threaten or pressure you in exchange for money.

To avoid this situation, it is best to store your intimate content in a safe and difficult-to-access place, such as a personal computer or a cloud storage service that has encryption and authentication.

This way you will reduce the risk that hackers can access your files and completely violate your privacy.

Valuable documentation

You should not keep any type of valuable documentation on your phone, such as tax returns, personal or medical information, income tax documents, or any other important documents.

These files contain sensitive data that can be used by cybercriminals to commit fraud, impersonate, or access your bank accounts.

If you lose your cell phone or it is stolen, you will be exposed to these risks. It is recommended that you store these documents in a safe place and delete them from your phone once you have consulted them.