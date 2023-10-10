Horror films have been feeding our deepest fears for decades. Let them watch us during the night; what lurks under the bed or that guy who decides that dismembering teenagers is a productive way to make a living, these are just some terrifying stories that have overwhelmed us on the big screen.

There are dozens of films of terror that are the fruit of the most bizarre imagination of their authors. Legendary writers like Stephen King have fueled many of them, when they don’t come from the minds of directors like Sam Raimi or James Wan.

But, from time to time, some truly terrifying stories reach a higher level by being based on real events that, beyond being supernatural or not, leave an interesting bad feeling.

Today, at HobbyCine, we review 10 well-known horror movies that are inspired by creepy true stories.

Nightmare in Elm street

Wes Craven turned the Machiavellian Freddy Krueger an icon of the slasher in the 1984 decade. The kingdom of dreams is not a safe place if this relentless stalker has chosen you.

A murderer who perpetrates his crimes from dreams may seem too surreal to be based on a real story, but Nightmare in Elm streetas you may already know, is based on one.

Craven revealed on the film’s 30th anniversary that the base story behind A Nightmare on Elm Street comes from a Los Angeles Times publication about Southeast Asian refugees.

It looks like, up to 26 people lost their lives while they slepttormented by nightmares that no mind is able to resist.

Expediente Warren: The Conjuring

The experiences and cases of Ed y Lorraine Warren They are well documented, so it should not surprise you that, in fact, James Wan turned to them to inspire Warren File: The Conjuring.

The main films of the saga, and part of the Annabelle trilogy, are based on experiences collected by this couple of paranormal experts. Others, of course, draw more on mythology and pure fiction.

The rite

As you are about to see, the world of exorcism, which has its own subgenre in horror films, is nourished by many real cases and stories.

A first example on our list is The ritethe 2011 film directed by Mikael Håfströmcon Anthony Hopkins y Colin O’Donoghue.

The story of Father Michael Kovak is based on the true story of father gary thomasone of the 14 exorcists authorized by the Vatican.

Gary Thomas himself was the film’s supervisor to ensure verisimilitude, although his name was not used in the character of O’Donoghue.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

We could say that The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is based on the first day of sales at any department store, but the 1974 film was inspired by Ed Gein.

The one known as Plainfield Butcher During the 1950s, he dedicated himself to exhuming corpses from the cemetery to make souvenirs with bones and skin. She also used to dress up in women’s clothing, as she does Leatherface.

Poltergeist

Houses built on Native American cemeteries are the jewel in the crown of real estate, but they have the downside of attracting paranormal entities that keep you awake at night and destroy your furniture.

Poltergeistthe movie of Tobe Hooperco-written by Steven Spielberg, chronicles the calamities of a family who discovers that their idyllic home has an unwanted tenant.

The story that inspires Poltergeist is based on the story of the Hermann family, from Long Island, New York.

This family left their home, convinced that the proximity of a Native American cemetery caused the strange phenomena, flying objects and other situations that they witnessed in what promised to be a happy home.

Emily Rose’s exorcism

Scott Derrickson (Black Phone) also signed up for exorcisms in 2005 with Emily Rose’s exorcismwhose disturbing story is based on a real case.

After dying of malnutrition after undergoing an exorcism, the parents of a young German woman, and the priests who performed the exorcism, were charged with negligent homicide.

Scream: Watch who’s calling

We have already seen Wes Craven’s taste for true stories to shape his killers, and his collaborator on Scream: Keep an eye on who’s calling, Kevin Williamsonwas not left behind.

The film, which started an entire franchise that is facing the production of its seventh installment, originated with a terrible real event known as the Gainesville mutilations.

In a Florida community, several young men were brutally murdered in what Williamson used as the basis for the film.

In his mind, the perpetrator became Ghostfacewith his inseparable knife ready to take lives at the slightest opportunity.

Monster

Although Monster is not a horror movie, strictly speaking, we are going to include the film Charlize Theron to the list.

The character of Aileen Wuornoswhich earned the South African numerous awards, including an Oscar, is very real.

In fact, the film was released after Aileen Wuornos was sentenced to death and her sentence was carried out in Florida in 2002, after killing seven people, although she was convicted of only six.

Birds

In 1963, Alfred Hitchcock based the story of the same name on Daphne du Maurier for the story of The Birds, one of his best-known films.

However, part of the film is based on a true story that occurred in Monterey, California, in 1961, when something disoriented the birds in the area and caused collisions with buildings and chaotic situations.

Decades later, an algae was discovered to produce toxins that could wreak havoc on the birds’ systems.

The Exorcist

We have already had several exorcisms on the list, but we are going to close with the most representative film of that subgenre: The Exorcist.

Although the case of Roland Doea 14-year-old boy subjected to supernatural forces who underwent an exorcism, is shrouded in mystery, it is known that the film was largely based on his story.

Of course, the production of The Exorcist itself fills another list with films based on the black legend that still surrounds this horror classic.

These are just a few, but there are many horror movies that are based on real events to elevate our nightmares to unsuspected heights.