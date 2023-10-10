After the hangover from Amazon’s Prime Day in October and with Singles’ Day and Black Friday already in sight before Christmas, we propose 10 technology bargains that we have found during this weekend.

Remember that the best way to stay informed about all the technology deals on the internet is to follow our Telegram channel where we share a new offer every hour.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

Without further ado, let’s get to our pick of the best tech deals of the weekend:

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 GL por 20€ (-40%)

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 GL

Having a compact bracelet that is comfortable to wear and that allows you to track and record your physical activity, number of steps, sleep duration and even measurement of blood oxygen saturation for only 20 euros is no longer a dream. Of course, its screen and capabilities are quite far from the best Xiaomi models, but for this price you can’t ask for more.

PlayStation 5 for €459 + €50 gift card in the PSN Store

Deposit

This Sony console has 825GB and does not have a CD reader, so it can only play games in digital format

Offer at Carrefour that, in addition to being reduced to less than 460 euros, comes with a gift: a €50 card so you can buy the game or games you want. Remember that it is the digital version that does not support physical games, although this is no longer as big a problem as before.

Cosori 5.5 L Air Fryer for €109 (-22%)

Amazon/Cosori

The COSORI CP158-AF is a high-capacity (5.5L), versatile and powerful (1700W) oil-free fryer. Offers 11 preset programs, removable and washable non-stick basket.

You should already know that Cosori air fryers are our favorites because they use the best materials, and you can see that as soon as you take them out of the box. In addition, its non-stick coating holds up to cleaning and use much better than others. Now, at the price of other much worse models.

Razer Kaira X for €40 (-43%)

Razer Kaira X

Headphones compatible with any console, large in size so that the hours do not hurt you during your long hours of addiction, with a mobile boom microphone and great quality and, if that were not enough, one of the most beautiful designs on the market. What more do you want for 40 euros?

Casio G-Shock GA-2100SKE por 72€ (-34%)

Casio G-Shock GA-2100SKE

It is not only one of the best Casio G-Shocks, but it is also one of the most striking and beautiful in the range. It is, in fact, one of the most popular models in recent years. It holds up to everything, it’s Casio, and it’s cheap. Not much more needs to be said: with Casio it is very difficult to fail.

TP-Link RE305 WiFi repeater for €29 (-51%)

Amazon / TP-Link

TP-Link RE305

If in a room or in the attic the Wi-Fi does not reach you well or the speed is not enough to watch a movie on Netflix without it stopping every now and then, do not hesitate and get this AC1200 Wi-Fi amplifier from the TP-Link brand.

SIHOO Doro C300 office chair for €293 (-15%)

SIHOO Doro C300

It is not a Herman Miller, the item is a bargain, but this inexpensive chair has a good construction, a similar design and is highly valued on Amazon. It is a significant jump compared to the typical Ikea chairs of less than 200 euros, but without reaching the prices of designer brands.

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB por 40€ (-28%)

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB

Fantastic economical mechanical keyboard with the most attractive layout for the majority of players and programmers who can easily do without the numerical keyboard that takes up so much space on the table. It is waterproof, in case you drop your drink while playing, and its switches are very quiet. It is one of the best mechanical keyboards for less than 50 euros that you can find. Of course, the silkscreen on the keys is that of the United Kingdom, but it shouldn’t be a problem if you know how to write without looking (only the symbols and the ñ change). The keyboard will work the same as a Spanish one, only the screen printing changes.

SteelSeries Rival 5 por 50€ (-30%)

SteelSeries Rival 5

The SteelSeries Rival 5 is one of the best, most popular and beautiful gaming mice on the market. Its sensor is fantastic and its switches feel great when clicked. Now it is very cheap and it is worth taking the leap compared to those that cost 20 euros if you play Valorant or similar.

4.7L Crockpot electric cooker for €45 (-54%)

Crockpot electric cooker

At Computer Today we talk a lot about specifications, megapixels, megabytes… But with the Crockpot the only thing we can say is that you try making some lentils in it. Try it, and you will love it.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here