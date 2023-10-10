Attack Sound – The following are several technologies made in Israel that have received international recognition, and that we often use every day.

Israel is a country known for having a rapidly developing technology industry.

Some of the technology used in several countries in the world is made in Israel, and we have been using it without realizing it.

Use in everyday form as described below

Here are 10 Technologies Made in Israel:

1. Security Technology

Israel has achieved international fame in the development of advanced security technologies. They are well known in the field of developing missile defense systems, such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow Missile Defense System.

2. Integrated Agriculture

Israel has developed advanced agricultural technology, including the use of drip irrigation, hydroponic farming, and vertical farming.

This technology enables efficient farming in regions with limited water resources.

3. Cybersecurity

Israel has a strong cybersecurity industry and has produced companies such as Check Point Software Technologies and CyberArk, which specialize in cyber protection and data security.

Spacom’s Israeli-made technology includes AI technology or artificial intelligence (source: Instagram)

4. Self-Driving Cars

Autonomous cars or driverless vehicles are one technology that is increasingly developing in Israel.

Several companies such as Mobileye (now owned by Intel) have contributed to the development of this technology.

5. Medical Technology

Israel has advanced medical technology, including innovative medical devices and diagnostic systems.

For example, companies like Mazor Robotics develop surgical robots, and other companies specialize in precision medical devices and drug development.

6. Water Technology and Renewable Energy

Israel develops technology to efficiently utilize water resources, including wastewater treatment and desalination.

They are also active in research and development of renewable energy, such as solar power and wind energy technology.

7. Satellite Communications

Israel has an advanced satellite communications industry, with companies such as Spacecom and Israel Aerospace Industries playing an important role in developing and operating communications satellites.

8. AI Technology (Artificial Intelligence)

Israel has also become a center of innovation in the development of artificial intelligence. Many Israeli companies and startups are developing AI solutions for a variety of applications, including natural language processing, computer vision, and pattern recognition.

9. Transportation Technology

Israel is active in the development of future transportation technologies, including rapid transportation systems, electric cars, and ride-sharing.

10. Astronomy Technology

Israel has contributed to the fields of astronomy and space science.

They have sent satellites into space and are involved in research and development in this field.

Israel has a very strong technology industry, and their innovations have influenced various sectors around the world.

Many companies and researchers in Israel continue to work to create more advanced and innovative technological solutions.