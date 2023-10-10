loading…

Mohammed Deif is known as the Hamas leader who was the architect of the Al-Aqsa Operation Storm attack. Photo/sot

GAZA – Mohammed Deif is notoriously elusive, hiding his face from the public domain and rarely appearing in video messages – including after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.

What is the actual strategy of the man nicknamed “The Guest” or “the cat with nine lives” in leading the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

The following are 10 facts that show Mohammed Deif’s strategy in spreading terror against Israel through Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

1. Hiding in the Shadows

According to Sky News, the mastermind behind the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday was a shadowy figure.

Mohammed Deif, commander of the militant group’s military wing, is known as “Guest”, or sometimes “the cat with nine lives”.

The second nickname refers to his skill in avoiding Israeli assassination attempts.

The first derives from his name de guerre – Deif means guest in Arabic – referring to his habit of staying with a different sympathizer every night to avoid detection.

2. Always make threats before the war starts

Hours after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, Deif appeared in a recorded video message, announcing the start of what he called “Operation Al Aqsa Storm”.

“Enough is enough,” he said in the message, calling on Palestinians to join the struggle.

He said the attacks were a response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli attacks on West Bank cities over the past year, violence at Al Aqsa – Jerusalem’s disputed holy site – increasing settler attacks on Palestinians and the growth of settlements.

“We have decided to end all this,” he said.

3. Initiate a Dare to Die Attack

Deif joined Hamas around 1990 and learned bomb-making skills under Yehya Ayyash, a renowned bomb maker known as the “engineer”.

He is accused of masterminding a series of suicide bombings from 1995 onwards and is held personally responsible for the deaths of dozens of Israelis.

4. Utilizing the Underground Tunnel Network in Gaza

He is also considered the architect of a sophisticated network of tunnels under the Gaza Strip and designed the Qassam rocket.

5. Always developing new weapons

A Hamas source, who has known Deif since the 1990s, told Reuters that Deif had been at the center of the armed wing’s development since 1994.

In 2002, he became head of the Qassam Brigades – Hamas’ military branch – after Israel killed its former leader.