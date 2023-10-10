Suara.com – Looking for a horror anime that’s interesting and not just scary? Check out below for a number of recommendations for the best horror anime of all time that you can reference.

Horror anime is an anime genre that combines horror elements in its story. Like the horror genre in film or literature, horror anime also has the aim of creating tension, fear and a tense atmosphere for the audience.

Horror anime often explores themes such as ghosts, supernatural creatures, mystical stories, or scary situations. Characteristics of horror anime can include a dark atmosphere, the use of frightening music, a plot containing mystery, as well as scary and scary visual depictions.

Some horror anime may also contain bloody or scary scenes intended to enhance the horror effect. Here are 10 recommendations for the best horror anime of all time that the Suara.com team has summarized for you.

10. Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai (2013)

“Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai” (Japanese title: “Yami Shibai”) is a short horror anime series first released in 2013. The series uses a format of short stories of approximately five minutes in length delivered in a classic storytelling style using kamishibai technique (Japanese picture theater).

“Yamishibai” became famous for its use of distinctive sound effects and eerie atmosphere to create a tense atmosphere. This series manages to create an effective horror experience in a short time.

9. Tokyo Ghoul (2014)

Tokyo Ghoul is set in Tokyo, Japan, in a world where humans live side by side with “ghouls,” human flesh-eating creatures with special abilities.

The story Tokyo Ghoul tells the story of a teenager named Kaneki Ken who accidentally turns into a half-ghoul after meeting a ghoul named Rize Kamishiro.

Kaneki then has to learn to adapt to life as a ghoul and face internal conflicts and battles between humans and ghouls.

8. Devilman Crybaby (2018)

Devilman Crybaby tells the story of a world where demons hidden among humans begin to appear and threaten human life. The story focuses on Akira Fudo, a teenager who became a half-demon (Devilman) after uniting with the demon Amon.

Akira then tries to find a balance between his demon side and his human side, while fighting against the threat of other demons.

7. Paranoia Agent (2004)

Paranoia Agent’s story centers on a series of attacks by a mysterious assailant known as “Lil’ Slugger” (Shonen Bat). This assailant swings a baseball bat at different victims, and his presence becomes a link between the characters involved in the story.

The anime explores themes such as social pressure, reality and imagination, as well as the impact of violence and fear on society.

6. Parasyte (2014)

Parasyte’s story centers on Shinichi Izumi, a teenager who lives peacefully until one day he is attacked by an alien parasite that tries to take over his body. However, the parasite did not succeed in controlling Shinichi’s brain, and instead took over part of his right hand.

Shinichi and a parasite known as Migi are forced to work together to fight another parasite that threatens human life.

5. Hellsing (2001)

The story of “Hellsing” is set in England and follows the Hellsing Organization, a secret organization tasked with fighting the threat of vampires and other supernatural creatures.

At the heart of the story is Alucard, a powerful vampire who is Hellsing’s main agent. Together with Seras Victoria, a former police officer turned vampire, they fight various threats and uncover conspiracies involving hidden organizations.

4. Perfect Blue (1997)

The story of “Perfect Blue” follows Mima Kirigoe, a pop singer who decides to leave her career and become an actress. However, this change does not go smoothly, and Mima begins to experience a series of strange events that threaten the balance of her mind.

The film explores themes such as identity, reality, and the boundaries between the real world and the world of fantasy. Perfect Blue is known for its dark atmosphere, complex plot, and strong storytelling. The film explores the psychology of the main character in an intimate and disturbing way.

3. Boogiepop Phantom (2000)

The Boogiepop Phantom story is set in a fictional town beset by a series of mysterious events. When night falls, a mysterious entity known as Boogiepop appears to confront the supernatural threat lurking around humanity.

However, the main focus of the story is not only on Boogiepop, but also on the various characters connected to these events. This anime explores themes such as identity, loneliness, and human fear.

2. Higurashi When They Cry (2006)

The story Higurashi When They Cry is set in a small village called Hinamizawa, where the protagonist named Keiichi Maebara has just moved. Initially, Keiichi felt that his life was peaceful and enjoyable with his new friends.

However, that calm changes when he begins to realize that this village is hidden by terrible stories, conspiracies, and violence. Keiichi and his friends are trapped in an unstoppable cycle of death and madness, and they are trying to find out the dark secrets related to their village.

1. Death Note (2006)

The story “Death Note” tells the story of a genius student named Light Yagami who finds a book of death called “Death Note.” The book was given by a Shinigami (god of death) named Ryuk.

Light discovers that he can kill anyone by writing their name in the book, as long as he knows the victim’s face. With the ambition to create a world free of crime, Light decides to use the Death Note and assume the role of judge, jury, and executioner.

However, his efforts attract the attention of a genius detective named L, who is determined to uncover Light’s identity and stop him.

Those are the 10 recommendations for the best horror anime of all time that you can use as a reference for watching. However, please keep in mind that this anime contains mature content and may not be suitable for all audiences.

Contributor: Pasha Aiga Wilkins