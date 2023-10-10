Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was appointed Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries in July 2016, replacing Rizal Ramli. After that, President Jokowi also gave a number of other high-profile positions to Luhut.

The following is a list of Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan’s positions in the government.

1. Cooking Oil Distribution Control

The scarcity of cooking oil, which makes the price expensive, has made the government intend to control the distribution of cooking oil. President Jokowi then ordered Luhut to arrange this in May 2022. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan admitted that he was only ordered to help, not take over the job completely.

2. Chair of the National Team for Increasing the Use of Domestic Products (P3DDN)

Luhut served as Chair of the National Team for Increasing the Use of Domestic Products (P3DDN) based on Presidential Decree No. 24 of 2018. The team has a role in monitoring the use of products made in Indonesia, from the planning stage to socialization.

3. Chair of the Proudly Made in Indonesia (BBI) National Movement (Gernas) Team

Luhut has also been assigned to be the Chair of Gernas BBI since September 2021. Through this task, Luhut was asked to strengthen the promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) products.

4. Chairman of the Steering Committee for Saving 15 Priority Lakes

As Chair of the Steering Committee for Saving 15 Priority Lakes, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan gave instructions to monitor lakes in Indonesia. The team was formed through Presidential Regulation (Perpres) no. 60 of 2021.

5. Chairman of the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Committee

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan served as Chairman of the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Committee following the issuance of Presidential Decree no. 93 of 2021. The train, named Whoosh, was just inaugurated by President Jokowi on October 2 2023.

6. Chairman of the National Water Resources Council

As head of the water resources management agency, Luhut coordinates, synchronizes and controls water reserves. Especially during the dry season and in areas where access to clean water is still difficult.

7. Chairman of the Palm Oil Task Force

The Palm Oil Task Force plays a role in dealing with the problems of the palm oil industry in the country. Luhut was appointed to this position after the issuance of Presidential Decree No. 9 of 2023.

8. Chair of the Special Task Force for Accelerating the Realization of IKN Investment

Head of the National Capital Authority (IKN) Nusantara Bambang Susantono stated that the government chose Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan as chairman of investment acceleration. The construction of the IKN is targeted to be completed in mid-2024, or before President Jokowi’s term of office ends.

9. Director of National Development Risk Management

The director of the MRPN has been Luhut’s position from Jokowi since June 18 2023. This order is contained in Presidential Decree no. 39 of 2023. Its task is to increase the achievement of national development targets, improve the quality of state administration, and increase the effectiveness of the internal control system and develop public service innovation.

10. Lead the Handling of Jakarta’s Air Pollution

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was appointed directly by Jokowi to deal with air pollution issues in Jakarta and its surroundings since August 28 2023. In carrying out his duties, Luhut carried out artificial rain operations around the Jakarta area in early September.