Suara.com – Dandut singer Uut Permatasari recently opened up about his domestic life with a police officer, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan. Not luxurious, Uut admits that he lives frugally for the sake of his children.

It is known that Uut’s husband is no longer Gowa Police Chief. Tri Goffarudin Pulungan was transferred as Head of the Binkar Division of the Bali Police Human Resources Bureau. Take a peek at the following portrait of Uut Permatasari and her husband, who is now the former Police Chief.

1. Husband of a Police Officer

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

Uut Permatasari is one of the Indonesian celebrities who is married to a police officer. It is known that she married AKBP Tri Goffarudin on February 16 2015. Their happiness is even more complete with the presence of two children named Rafif Athallah Pulungan and Rafaizan Rakhan Athallah Pulungan.

2. Transferred to the Bali Regional Police

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

Tri Goffarudin Pulungan served as Gowa Police Chief for 1 year and 7 months. Uut’s husband’s term of office ends on January 5 2023. Tri Goffarudin was then transferred as Head of the Binkar Division of the Bali Police HR Bureau.

3. Stay at Kos House

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan and their two children while living in a boarding house (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

Uut’s life as a police officer’s wife is far from luxurious. Even when her husband moved to Bali, Uut only rented a boarding room from January to July 2023.

4. Know your husband’s capacity

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

Uut said she never asked for anything that exceeded her husband’s limits. “I know here how much the salary of armed civil servants is,” he said on the ‘Pagi-Pagi Amyar’ program recently.

5. Live frugally for the sake of your children

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan and their two children (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

Uut and her husband have the same idea, namely that they have to live frugally. Both of them did this for the future of their children.

6. A romantic and understanding husband

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan and their two children (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

Uut said he wanted to buy clothes for IDR 1.2 million. However, before buying, Uut tried to ask permission and asked her husband if he had any money.

Tri Goffarudin gave Uut a very gentle answer. In fact, her husband secretly bought the clothes without Uut knowing. Suddenly Tri Goffarudin’s treatment made Uut cry with emotion.

“For example, I ask for something priced at IDR 1.2 million, ‘honey, do you have money, I want this shirt?’. ‘How much does it cost?’ “‘One million two hundred’. The answer is definitely God willing. Always the answer is God willing, but the next day the clothes will be there,” said Uut.

7. There was no love at the beginning of marriage

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan and their two children (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

Uut also said that at the beginning of the marriage, he did not love Tri Goffarudin Pulungan. She even felt afraid when she would marry Tri Goffarudin, who at that time was serving in the Banten Regional Police.

8. Meeting with Husband

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan and their two children (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

It is known that Uut met Tri Goffarudin while attending an event in Banten. Tri Goffarudin, who at that time was tasked with guarding Uut, apparently immediately fell in love and soon expressed his intention to propose.

9. Fear of marrying a police officer

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

It was at that moment that Uut felt afraid of marrying Tri Goffarudin because according to him the police officer had a fierce face and was slow to talk. In the end, Uut married Tri Goffarudin because he received his father’s blessing.

10. This is Bucin

Uut Permatasari with her husband, Tri Goffarudin Pulungan (Instagram/@uutpermatasari)

As time went by, Uut finally ‘managed’ to fall in love with her husband. In fact, Uut is very fond of Tri Goffarudin.

“After getting married, my love was more than one hundred percent. In fact, half of my breath was him,” said the singer of ‘Putri Panggung’.

Contributor: Trias Rohmadoni