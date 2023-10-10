SOARABANDUNGBARAT – Caring for ornamental plants can be a satisfying hobby, especially for beginners who want to beautify their home with a touch of green.

To start, there are several houseplants that are relatively easy to care for and suitable for beginners.

Here are 10 ornamental plant options to consider:

1. Sansevieria (Mother-in-law’s Tongue)

This plant is resistant to lack of water and light, making it suitable for beginners who forget to water or have limited lighting.

2. Pothos

Pothos is a climbing plant with beautiful heart-shaped leaves. They are very hardy and can survive a wide range of light conditions.

3. Spider Plant (Klorofitum)

This plant has attractive leaves and is easy to care for. They can even clean the air indoors.

4. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Like other Sansevierias, this plant tolerates neglect and is suitable for beginners.

5. Cactus

Cacti are succulent plants that require little water and care. They come in various shapes and sizes.

6. Lavender

Although it may require a little more attention, lavender provides a refreshing aroma and is a pretty flower.

7. Aloe Vera

This plant is not only resistant to neglect, but also has a gel in its leaves that can be used for skin care.

8. Peperomia

Peperomia is an ornamental plant with various attractive leaf shapes and colors.

9. Succulent (Sukulen)

Succulent plants come in various types and are easy to care for as they require little water.

10. Aglaonema (Chinese Evergreen)

This plant is resistant to low light conditions and has beautiful leaves.