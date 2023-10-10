He Prime Day It has become one of the most anticipated dates for technology lovers and, especially, for the gaming community. Every year, Amazon surprises us with impressive discounts on the top products in the sector, turning these two days into a true paradise for gamers.

From powerful laptops to accessories designed to enhance the gaming experience, Prime Day promises to bring us deals that will make us open our wallets without thinking twice. If you are looking to update your setup or just want to treat yourself, this is your opportunity.

In the October issue, it is rumored that the offers will exceed all expectations. With the growing popularity of eSports and gaming in general, the most popular brands are doing their best to offer unmatched promotions.

But with so many deals available, it can be overwhelming trying to find the best ones. Therefore, we have done the research for you and bring you a list of the 10 gaming offers that, without a doubt, are going to sweep this Prime Day on Amazon.

PS5 + FC 24 for €499 Star Wars Jedi Survivor for PS5 and Series PS5 and Series

PlayStation 5 + FC 24 por 399€

PS5 + FC 24

PlayStation 5 already has more than enough stock and, in fact, they even have to reduce it little by little.

On Prime Day, although it is not officially an offer for this campaign, the PS5 and EA Sports FC 24 pack is taking off for only 499 euros. It is a reduction on the original price of the console and also includes free games.

The only drawback that can be made is that the game is the digital edition.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor por 41€

This game is for Star Wars lovers something less than heaven. The second installment of Cal Kestis’s adventures takes him further and also polishes some of Fallen Order’s mistakes.

It is not an excessively long game, it is complicated if you choose to play it on maximum difficulty, but every second and every battle is enjoyed.

For the 41 euros it costs right now, taking into account that it came out recently and that its arrival on Game Pass is not even on the calendar, it is a real bargain.

MSI Cyborg 15 por 969€

MSI

MSI Cyborg 15

It has already become one of the big winners of Prime Day, especially in the PC category, and with the specifications it has, it is surprising that it costs less than 1,000 euros.

For example, it has an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, as well as RTX 4060 graphics, but where it really makes a difference is the screen, at 144 Hz.

It’s not bad at all for those 969 euros and, perhaps, someone would think that the storage is a problem, but not because it has 1TB of SSD.

TCL QLED 4K de 55″ por 399€

TCL 55C641

This deal lacks practically nothing, especially if the time has come to change your old television or you are simply open to buying a better one.

It has a QLED panel, to start, but it also has a 120 Hz refresh rate and has Gaming Mode.

It doesn’t end there at all because it also has Google TV, with the flexibility and support that this means when downloading and updating both apps and the OS. All for 399 euros, the truth is that it is not surprising that it is a success.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed por 31€

Logitech

Logitech G305

There are many mice of all types and prices, but the Logitech G305 is one of the best if you weigh what it costs and what it offers.

It’s minimalist in design but lightning fast in response, and that makes it perfect for certain types of games. It also has a wide range of colors to choose from.

It temporarily costs 31 euros and for that price there are not many better alternatives.

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI

The world of Final Fantasy returns with its sixteenth installment, taking you to a dark fantasy world where magic, politics and destiny collide in unexpected ways.

Through the eyes of Clive Rosfield, discover a story of betrayal, revenge and brotherhood. With majestic environments, intense battles, and a story that only the Final Fantasy saga can offer, it is an adventure that no fan will want to miss.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world role-playing adventure that allows you to explore the world of Harry Potter like never before. Set in the 19th century, long before the time of Harry Potterthis game allows you to live your own magical adventure in the iconic Hogwarts castle.

In addition to offering an immersive experience, Hogwarts Legacy features a deep, detailed narrative and a world full of fantastic characters and creatures to discover. An essential game for lovers of the Harry Potter saga.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple

Get ready for a new generation of Pokémon! With Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purplethe saga takes a revolutionary turn by introducing a open world where exploration and strategy are essential.

Beyond the traditional battles and exchanges, you will have complete freedom to explore the region, meet its inhabitants and, of course, catch new Pokémon, all in one region, Paldea, inspired by Spain. Whether alone or in multiplayer mode, the adventure promises to be unforgettable.

Corsair Void Elite RGB Wireless

CorsairCorsair VOID ELITE RGB Wireless

The headphones Corsair Void Elite They are wireless, have RGB lighting and work with a system of 7.1 surround sound. The best thing about these headphones is that they are wireless, so you can connect them to your PC or game console with a low-latency 2.4 GHz connection.

They have a range of up to 12 meters and an autonomy that will allow you to play 16 hours without recharging your battery. It has 50mm neodymium drivers and memory foam pads, so you can wear them for hours in total comfort. They incorporate a omnidirectional microphone with LED indicator silence and customizable RGB lighting.

Crucial P5 Plus

Crucial P5 Plus

He Crucial P5 Plus It offers all the performance you would expect from a Gen 4 SSD. It exceeds all of Sony’s planned speeds for the PS5’s M.2 slot thanks to the 3D NAND technology. Plus, the drive reads and writes faster than the game console’s internal storage, so loading games or saving progress should be a piece of cake.

Unfortunately, the Crucial P5 Plus Does not include heat sink necessary to dissipate heat from the PS5. If you’re familiar with building PCs, this problem should be easy to remedy by hooking up your own.