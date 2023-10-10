Suara.com – After spilling a few moments from their holiday to Japan some time ago, the video of their trip was finally uploaded to YouTube. Through this vlog, the moment Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier explored the beauty of Kyoto was revealed.

This couple, who recently went public, apparently visited many famous exciting places in Japan. Luna even admitted that she wanted to have a house by the lake in the middle of their walk.

So that you don’t get even more curious about how beautiful the places Luna and Maxime visited while in Japan, take a peek at the following series of portraits.

1. Accidentally wearing matching clothes

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

On the first day of vacation, Luna Maya visited the memorial park which was located not far from the hotel where she was staying. Unexpectedly, he and Maxime accidentally both wore blue clothes.

2. Memorial Park

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

Because the location is not far, the Luna Maya group chose to use bicycles. The Memorial Park they visited turned out to have many villas with architectural styles from several countries such as Italy to France.

3. Visit the villa

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

One of the villas that Luna and Maxime visited was an Italian villa. The villa was previously opened by the Japanese government for ambassadors from friendly countries. Even though it is no longer occupied, the villa is well maintained and has been used as a museum.

4. Want a house by the lake

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

Luna Maya admits that this villa is the best and most beautiful compared to the others. The reason is because at the back it directly faces the lake with clear water. Luna even said that she also wanted to have a house by the lake.

5. Kegon Waterfall

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

The next day Luna and Maxime headed to one of the natural tourist destinations, namely Kegon Waterfall. Luna said that to be able to see the Kegon waterfall they had to walk down stairs 100 meters deep. This is the beauty of a waterfall that immediately cures fatigue from having to walk for a long time.

6. Mampir ke Nikko Toshogu Shrine

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

Satisfied with enjoying the view of the waterfall, Luna and Maxime moved to Nikko Toshogu Shrine. This beautiful temple complex is a tourist destination which is located not far from Kegon Waterfall. This temple is busy with tourists, you know.

7. Continue the journey to Kyoto

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier continued their journey to Kyoto, Japan by train. During the trip, the two of them were chatting casually. Maxime himself admitted that the last time he went to Japan was in 2017 when he was still young.

8. Be more relaxed but don’t display affection

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

Once secretive, now Maxime Bouttier and Luna Maya are increasingly free to show their relationship. The interaction between the two is relaxed like friends and does not show affection.

9. Stay at the Nintendo Hotel

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

The next location that Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier visited was the Nintendo Hotel, namely Marufukuro. As the name suggests, it turns out that the hotel where they will stay is Nintendo’s office. Both of them were amazed by the many antiques on display in the lobby of the hotel, which was founded in the 1930s.

10. Wholesale a lot of special Studio Ghibli merchandise

Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier Moments Explore the Beauty of Kyoto. (YouTube/Luna Maya)

Their holiday in Kyoto ended with a trip to none other than Studio Ghibli. The two of them seemed to be having fun hunting for Ghibli merchandise at the pop up store there. Luna admitted that she was happy because of Maxime’s gentle attitude in paying for all her purchases.

That was the holiday moment for Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier who explored the beauty of Kyoto and a number of interesting tourist destinations there. This moment shows that even though they are in love, Luna and Maxime choose not to display their affection in public. Luna and Maxime’s holiday in Kyoto was really exciting, wasn’t it?

Contributor: Safitri Yulikhah