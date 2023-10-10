loading…

TEHERAN – On October 15, Iran issued a scathing public ultimatum to its archenemy Israel: Stop your attacks on Gaza or we will be forced to take action, its foreign minister warned.

Just hours later, the country’s UN mission softened its hawkish tone, assuring the world that its armed forces would not intervene in the conflict unless Israel attacked Iranian interests or citizens.

Iran, a longtime backer of Gaza’s Hamas rulers, finds itself in a quandary as it tries to manage the escalating crisis, according to nine Iranian officials with direct knowledge of thinking among the clergy.

Here are 10 reasons Iran avoided direct involvement in the Gaza War.

1. Pay attention to the strategy for dominating the Middle East that has been implemented for 4 decades



Standing on the sidelines in the face of a full-scale Israeli invasion of Gaza would significantly hamper Iran’s strategy to control the region that has been pursued for more than four decades, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of discussions on Gaza with Tehran. .

But any major attack on US-backed Israel could result in heavy casualties in Iran and fuel public anger against religious leaders in a country already mired in economic crisis, the officials said, outlining a range of military, diplomatic and domestic priorities under consideration. by the establishment.

2. Only uses Hezbollah as an extension



Three security officials said a consensus had been reached among Iran’s top decision makers, for now: Give their blessing to limited cross-border attacks carried out by Lebanese proxy group Hezbollah against Israeli military targets, more than 200 km from Gaza, as well as low-key, high-profile attacks on US targets by other allied groups in the region. Prevent any major escalation that would drag Iran into the conflict.

“We are in contact with our friends Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah,” said Vahid Jalalzadeh, chairman of parliament’s National Security Committee on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media. “Their attitude is that they don’t expect us to carry out military operations.”

The loss of the power base established in the Palestinian enclave through Hamas and allied Islamic Jihad groups over three decades would thwart those plans, which have seen Iran build a network of armed proxy groups across the Middle East, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen.

3. Considers Hezbollah to be very effective in fighting against Israel



Iran’s inaction on the ground could be seen as a sign of weakness in its proxy forces, which have been Tehran’s main weapon of influence in the region for decades, according to three officials. They say this could also weaken the standing of Iran, which has long championed the Palestinian cause against Israel, a country they do not recognize and consider an evil colonial state.

“Iran faces a dilemma of whether they will send Hezbollah to fight to save their group in the Gaza Strip or maybe they will release this group and hand it over,” said Avi Melamed, a former Israeli intelligence official and negotiator during the first and second intifadas.