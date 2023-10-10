Seven (1995)

The movie Seven continues to be one of the best crime stories in 90s cinema and now we review details that you may not have known.

Seven, directed by David Fincher and starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey, is a police thriller that has left a deep mark on the genre. Since it has a fascinating plot, the actors give a perfect performance and the director showed all his talent even though it was one of his first films.

Curiosities about Seven.

Seven (1995) Actor Leland Orser prepared for his traumatic scene in the interrogation room by hyperventilating, saturating his body with oxygen. Additionally, he did not sleep for several days to achieve his character’s disoriented look. New Line Cinema executives objected to the film’s ending, but Brad Pitt refused to participate if the ending was changed, ensuring the original conclusion. Brad Pitt bought his own ties for his character, wishing that his character, Detective Mills, had little fashion sense. David Fincher told Kevin Spacey and Brad Pitt that although Seven would not be the film they would be remembered for, they could be incredibly proud of her. Actor Brad Pitt suffered an accident while filming a scene in the rain. His arm went through the windshield of a car, which was included in the script. The original sequence required his character to be injured. The filmmakers decided that it should always rain in the film, which added a sense of dread and eliminated concerns about bad weather during filming. Denzel Washington turned down the role eventually played by Brad Pitt. , considering the film “too dark and evil,” a decision he regretted after seeing a screening. Michael Reid MacKay, who played the character Victor, weighed 96 pounds (about 43 kilos) when he auditioned, although David Fincher wanted someone around 90 pounds (40 kilos). MacKay lost more weight at Fincher’s request. Brad Pitt considers Seven to be one of the most perfect films he has ever made. The Sloth’s victim’s makeup took over fourteen hours to create.

Plot summary.

Seven follows detectives David Mills (Brad Pitt) and William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) as they investigate a series of brutal murders in a bleak, rainy city. The homicides follow the seven deadly sins, and the violence and depravity of the crimes move the detectives and the audience.

As Mills and Somerset investigate sinister clues left by serial killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey), the film explores dark and disturbing themes related to morality and the human condition.

With surprising twists and a shocking climax, Seven is an intense film that challenges the traditional conventions of the crime genre. The plot delves into the depths of a killer’s psychology, creating an intense and memorable cinematic experience.

