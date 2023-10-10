The movie Maverick is a great action comedy set in the Old West and now we are going to review details that you may not have known.

Maverick is directed by Richard Donner, a master filmmaker responsible for films such as Superman (1978), The Goonies (1985) and Lethal Weapon (1987). While the cast includes Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster and James Garner.

The movie Maverick is based on a series of the same name that aired in the 50s and 60s of the 20th century. The plot centers on a poker player who wants to participate in a big tournament, but to achieve this he must face several mishaps and challenges, including a charming thief.

Curiosities about Maverick.

Maverick (1994) In an early scene, Maverick’s character asks the young gunslinger at the poker table his name, to which the young man responds “Johnny Hardin.” This is a reference to John Wesley Hardin, a real Old West gunslinger known for his quickness on the trigger. Jodie Foster’s character’s clumsiness in the film comes from an accident in the first scene she filmed. While waiting for Mel Gibson to help her off the stagecoach, she fell, and the director decided to keep the shot and add more scenes of comical situations with Foster. During the explanation of the rules of the tournament, Marshal Cooper’s character falls one of his revolvers accidentally, but James Garner continued acting, and director Richard Donner decided to keep the shot. The film features cameos by famous country singers, such as Carlene Carter, Hal Ketchum, Vince Gill, Clint Black, Waylon Jennings and Kathy Mattea. The $25,000 needed to participate in the poker tournament in the 19th century would be equivalent to approximately $600,000 in early 21st century terms. In the film, Annabelle continues to call Bret “Bert,” a reference to an episode of the original television series, where one of Bret’s girlfriends always called him Bert. The stagecoach sequence in the film is a nod to a similar stunt performed by stuntman Yakima Canutt in Stagecoach (1939). The steamboat is named after by Lauren Shuler Donner, the wife of director Richard Donner, who also makes a cameo in the film.Steve Kahan, who plays the dealer during the poker tournament, also played Mel Gibson’s captain in the Lethal Weapon franchise. Danny Glover also has a brief cameo. The film takes place in 1875. You can check the date in the scene where Angel’s character receives a telegram about Maverick.

Plot Summary.

Maverick (1994)

The story follows Bret Maverick (Mel Gibson), a charismatic poker player and expert at the gambling tables of the Old West. Bret needs to raise $25,000 to participate in a high-stakes poker tournament that could change his luck. Along with gambler Annabelle Bransford (Jodie Foster) and old gambler Zane Cooper (James Garner), Maverick embarks on a journey full of traps, scammers, and comical situations on his way to the tournament.

The film takes place in an environment full of cheaters and expert players and combines moments of action and comedy, keeping viewers entertained as the trio faces countless obstacles in their quest for victory in poker.

