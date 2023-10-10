The film Dracula, by Bram Stoker, is a masterpiece by Francis Ford Coppola and now we are going to review curiosities that you may not have known.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is an iconic adaptation of the 1897 novel. Directed by the master Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now) and features a great cast led by Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, Richard E. Grant, Cary Elwes, Billy Campbell, Sadie Frost, Tom Waits and Monica Bellucci

Curiosities about Dracula, by Bram Stoker:

Prince Vlad’s scream after driving his sword into the cross is not Gary Oldman’s voice. Lux Interior, singer of The Cramps, recorded the scream and it was dubbed.

At the first cast meeting called by Francis Ford Coppola, he asked the lead actors and actresses to read aloud the entire Bram Stoker novel. It took two full days to complete.

Gary Oldman hired a singing teacher to help him lower his voice an octave and give Dracula a more sinister quality.

Coppola reveals on the DVD audio commentary that the set walls gradually move inward during the shaving scene to create a feeling of subliminal claustrophobia.

The director had the idea that in the presence of a vampire, the laws of physics do not work correctly. This is reflected in the shadows, rats and the behavior of liquids in the film.

Gary Oldman decided to make the movie just so he could tell someone: I’ve crossed oceans of time to find you.

The young actress who played the girl Lucy took to the crypt was terrified of Sadie Frost and needed persuasion to continue with the scene.

When Mina (Winona Ryder) remembers her former life as Elisabeta, she mentions “a land beyond a great forest” which is the literal meaning of Transylvania.

Gary Oldman was drunk during the scene where he licks blood from Keanu Reeves’ razor, which added to the atmosphere of the scene.

Although Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder became friends during rehearsals, they did not get along during filming, surprising the rest of the cast. Then they made peace.

Plot summary:

The film tells the story of Prince Vlad Dracula (Gary Oldman), who, devastated by the death of his wife Elisabeta, renounces God and becomes an immortal vampire. Centuries later, in London, lawyer Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) travels to Transylvania to help Dracula buy property in England. But Dracula, seeing a photograph of Harker’s fiancée Mina (Winona Ryder), believes she is the reincarnation of his beloved Elisabeta.

Dracula arrives in London and begins to seduce Mina, while his bloodlust threatens Victorian society. Professor Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins) and others fight the vampire to protect Mina and remove Dracula’s curse.

The film is a story of love and horror, weaving elements of the original novel with a fresh and emotional vision. The struggle between good and evil, eternity and mortality, unfolds in a rich and visually stunning plot that combines passion and darkness in a masterpiece of gothic horror.

