The Gaza War has a long history. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Gaza is a coastal region located on an ancient trade and maritime route along the Mediterranean coast.

The city has been inhabited for thousands of years and fought over by many peoples – including Egyptian Pharaohs, Babylonians, Philistines, and Alexander the Great who besieged and captured Gaza City, killing the men and enslaving the women and children.

Its location near where Asia meets Africa made it a thriving trading center in ancient times, part of a Philistine confederation consisting of five cities along the coastal plain.

This story is prominent in Bible stories, including King David’s battles.

In the following centuries, Romans, Mongols, Crusaders, and then Napoleon conquered it. Christianity spread there – a small Christian community in Gaza still exists – and 1,400 years ago Islamic armies invaded.

The region was part of the Ottoman Empire for most of the period from the 16th century until 1917, when it was captured by British forces during World War I.

Over the past century, Gaza passed from British to Egyptian to Israeli military rule and is now a fenced-in enclave inhabited by some 2.3 million Palestinians, most of them refugees.

Here are some important milestones in its recent history.

1. End of British Rule in 1948



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, when British colonial rule ended in Palestine in the late 1940s, violence between Jews and Arabs increased, culminating in war between the newly formed State of Israel and its neighboring Arab countries in May 1948.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge in Gaza after fleeing or being driven from their homes. The invading Egyptian army had captured a narrow 25-mile (40 km) strip of coast, stretching from Sinai to south of Ashkelon. The influx of refugees has tripled Gaza’s population to around 200,000.