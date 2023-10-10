We are already in Halloween, the night before the holiday of All Saints’ Day which, although at first it was celebrated in the United States, over time it has spread throughout the world.

The fans of terror They take advantage of this day to binge watch movies of the genre to have a great time both alone and with friends.

However, there are also those who prefer a more family-friendly plan because they have children at home and, logically, there is no plan to put Sinister on their movie-going plan (unless the goal is to traumatize them for life).

That is why today, at HobbyCine, we compile 10 Halloween movies that are not scary to watch as a family with children.

Ideal Halloween movies for children:

Casper

Directed by Brad Silberling, Casper is a classic family film starring Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci whose plot is based on the character created by Joseph Oriolo.

It tells the story of Dr. Harvey, a parapsychologist who is hired to try to chase away spirits from an abandoned house recently purchased by Mrs. Crittenden. There his daughter Kat meets Casper, a very friendly ghost with whom she ends up getting along very well. while dealing with the mischievous ghosts of his uncles.

Monster House

Between the Halloween movies for kids We have Monster House, an animated film directed by Gil Kenan that is produced by Steven Spielberg.

Its plot follows DJ Walters, a 12-year-old boy who is convinced that something strange is happening in the old man Nebbercracker’s house, located right across the street from his. Seeing that one of her friends is about to be swallowed by the house, she decides to form a team with her friends to investigate the mystery that surrounds the house..

The return of the witches

Directed by Kenny Ortega, Return of the Witches is a children’s horror comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz and Thora Birch, among others.

It tells how a young man accidentally brings back to life the Sanderson sisters, three evil witches who were sentenced to death 300 years ago in Salem. The goal of the witches is to make their plan to achieve immortal life come true.but if they do not recite the spell before dawn they will die of extreme old age.

Nightmares

Continuing with the plan Halloween family we have Nightmares, the film based on the youth horror novels by RL Stine directed by Rob Letterman and starring, among others, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, Amy Ryan, Jillian Bell and Jack Black.

Its plot revolves around Zach Cooper, a teenager who reluctantly moves with his family from New York to the small town of Greendale. There he finds a glimmer of hope when he meets his neighbor, the beautiful Hannah, and makes a friend: Champ.

He also learns that Hannah’s father is RL Stine, bestselling author of the Nightmares series. However, the young man discovers that Stine is hiding a secret: the creatures in his stories are real, and he keeps them locked in his books..

The Addams Family

A classic if ever there was one, The Addams Family is a fun horror comedy directed by Barry Sonnenfeld that features Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci and Elizabeth Wilson, among others.

Tells the story of the Addams, a gothic and macabre family, each more peculiar and with supernatural abilities. Its members risk losing their hoard of gold coins to Tully Alford, a dishonest lawyer whose client the Addamses are now in serious financial difficulty.

Coco

Between the best Halloween movies to watch with kids We have Coco, an animated film from Disney and Pixar directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrián Molina.

It follows the story of Miguel, a young man with the dream of becoming a music legend despite his family’s prohibition. His idol is Ernesto de la Cruz, the most famous musician and singer in Mexico.

Miguel’s passion for music leads him to enter the Land of the Dead, where You will soon know what your true family legacy is..

Nightmare Before Christmas

Directed by Henry Selick, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Disney animated horror comedy whose plot is based on a story by Tim Burton.

It tells the story of Jack Skellington, the Lord of Halloween in the city of Halloween Town who one day discovers by chance another world in which the Christmas holiday is celebrated.

Fascinated by this holiday, Jack sets out to improve it in Halloween Town. However, his vision becomes quite contrary to the true Christmas spiritsince their plans include the kidnapping of Santa Claus and the introduction of somewhat macabre changes.

The Ghostbusters

Directed by Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters is a horror comedy that features Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and Rick Moranis, among others.

Its plot follows doctors Venkman, Stantz and Spengler, experts in parapsychology who are not granted a research grant they had requested.

Finding yourself without work, They decide to found the Ghostbusters company to clean New York of ectoplasms. However, the sudden increase in spectral apparitions in the city will herald the arrival of a dangerous and powerful demon.

The worlds of Coraline

Another of the halloween movies is The Worlds of Coraline, an animated film written and directed by Henry Selick that is based on the novel by Neil Gaiman.

It tells the story of Coraline, a girl who, upon breaking through a wall in her house, finds an improved version of her life where her parents are more considerate of her. YesHowever, the wonderful sensations soon give way to fear and anguish..

Scooby-Doo

Directed by Raja Gosnell and scripted by James Gunn, Scooby-Doo is a children’s horror comedy based on the legendary animated series starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, Rowan Atkinson and Isla Fisher , among others.

Its plot is set two years after the closure of Misterios SA due to a clash of egos between its members. Scooby-Doo and his clever friends Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Velma are individually called to Spooky Island to investigate a series of paranormal incidents at the Spring Break nightclub.

Worried that his popular resort may actually be haunted, Spooky Island owner Emile Mondavarious He tries to reunite those detectives with a reputation for meddlesomeness to solve the mystery before his supernatural secret scares the crowd of college students who frequent him..

Here we finish our review of these 10 Halloween movies that are not scary to watch as a family with children. If you want other recommendations of this style, here we leave you these children’s movies to watch with children that will not bore adults.