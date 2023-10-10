This year has been quite good for gamers, since several long-awaited games have been released such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate 3, which seek to become GOTY 2023. However, there are other very interesting proposals that They have surprised us in a very good way and have not received the recognition they deserve.

Because of this, we made a list that includes 10 great games that no one is talking about and that you should try ASAP, so you better check them out.

DAVE THE DIVER

We start with DAVE THE DIVER, an interesting installment of adventure and RPG touches for one player in which you put yourself in the shoes of Dave, who must explore the seabed during the day to uncover the secrets of the Blue Trench and collect materials. This will help you run your exotic and popular sushi restaurant during the night. The proposal is developed with 2D/3D animations that combine a comic story, secondary missions, equipment upgrades, mini-games and more than 200 types of animals.

Available on PC and coming to Nintendo Switch on October 26

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

This title is an interesting horror and adventure visual novel that takes you to Japan, where you put yourself in the shoes of Shogo Okiie to investigate a legend about ghosts: the 7 mysteries of Honjo. Here, you explore 360° environments, talk to strange and suspicious people, gather clues, and discover a story full of plot twists to discover the desires, dreams, and fears of characters who live under the yoke of lethal curses.

Available on Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile

Blanc

Blanc is an emotional local and online cooperative adventure that follows the journey of a small wolf and a deer across a snowy field, where they are lost in a storm and must help each other follow the footprints their families left along the way. . This offering focuses on the animal experience through simple gameplay and storytelling and a beautiful, stunning black and white world that was hand-drawn before being animated in 3D.

Available on Nintendo Switch and PC

Blasphemous 2

Another great game that was released this year is Blasphemous 2, where the Griever awakens in a strange new land that he must explore to find its secrets. This adventure pits you against hordes of enemies and bosses lurking in the darkness to kill you. The title offers the possibility of customizing and improving your skills and weapons to enter a completely unknown world, with characters who will offer or ask for help and who will lengthen your penance.

Buy Blasphemous 2 on Amazon Mexico

Disponible en Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S y PC

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons

This roguelite installment has quite surprised Double Dragon fans, as it leads to a moment in which nuclear war devastated New York and the citizens fight to survive while crime consumes the streets. However, brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee will be in charge of expelling the gangs from the city and restoring order, so they will face familiar and new enemies in an alternate story that includes up to 13 playable characters, dynamic level structure and a cooperative mode local.

Compra Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons en Amazon México

Disponible en Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 y 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC

Pizza Tower

Pizza Tower is a 2D game with a fast pace of movement that emphasizes exploration and scoring, with a style reminiscent of cartoons from the early 90s. The game will put you in the role of Peppino Spaghetti, a chef Italian who has the mission of destroying the Pizza tower to save his restaurant, so you must guide him through the floors of the place and face different enemies, while collecting ingredients.

Available on PC

SLUDGE LIFE 2

This exciting sequel to SLUDGE LIFE invites you to explore a larger, stranger and inappropriate open world that is full of secrets, humor and unusual characters. Big Mud, the most popular rapper frog, has disappeared and you will put yourself in the shoes of her friend Ghost to find her. SLUDGE LIFE 2 takes you to Ciggy City Suites, a huge hotel full of secrets, places to leave your signature and even to send a message to the hateful GLUG corporation. The installment has a larger cast than its predecessor, a large catalog of objects and new music, making it a must-try option.

Available on PC

A Space for The Unbound

A Space For The Unbound is a narrative adventure that has a beautiful pixelated style and settings set in rural Indonesia in the late 90s, where it tells a story about overcoming anxiety and depression, and shows the relationship of a boy and a girl. girl with special abilities. The mission is to accompany Raya and Atma on a journey of self-discovery in their last year of school, all when a mysterious power is released and threatens their existence, so they must investigate to discover what is happening, face the end of the world and learn from each other.

Disponible en Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 y 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC

Planet of Lana

We couldn’t forget Planet of Lana, an interesting story in which a young woman and her friend begin a journey in a colorful world with strange beings. The game is a cinematic science fiction adventure full of puzzles in an area where nature coexisted in harmony with humans, but which became a place full of dangers. The proposal offers unique gameplay based on cooperation, plot twists and the option to advance stealthily to discover an epic story that you cannot miss.

Disponible en Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC

Have a Nice Death

Finally, we have to talk about Have a Nice Death, an action roguelike in which you put yourself in the bones of a Grim Reaper full of work who has to solve what was done by his rebellious employees. Our protagonist must restore order and show how things are done. It is worth mentioning that you will have to explore dark areas to meet a varied cast of characters, polish your skills in hack & slash style combat and use more than 70 weapons and spells to defeat the bosses in each area.

Available on Nintendo Switch and PC

As you can see, the video game industry has had several indie and AA releases so far this year that still do not receive the recognition they deserve, so we invite you to try them and dedicate a little of your time to them. We assure you that you will not regret it.

What other game of this type do you think deserves to be included on the list? Tell us in the comments.

