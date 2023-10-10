Among the many stars of action who dominated the box office in the 80s and 90s, Sylvester Stallone is one of the few to have maintained his status on the big screen.

However, no matter how consistent he has been in film, the Rocky star has not always made the best decisions in his artistic career.

Some of the films were ignored by the public because they were disappointing in every way possible, while others were made early in his career, when he had not yet established himself as a Hollywood star.

Today, at Hobby Consolas, we review 10 forgotten Sylvester Stallone movies that no one remembers.

Rhinestone

Directed by Bob Clark, Rhinestone is a musical romantic comedy that the actor Rocky stars alongside Dolly Parton.

Its plot follows a country song star who hires a taxi driver as his protégé to prove that anyone can have talent in show business.

Closed

Between the forgotten Sylvester Stallone movies we have Locked Up, an action prison drama in which the actor stars alongside Donald Sutherland.

It tells the story of Frank Leone, a man who is about to serve his prison sentence for a minor crime. However, when he is about to be released, Warden Drumgoole takes charge of the prison.

Drumgoole was reassigned to such a hellish prison after his administration was publicly questioned by Leone.and now he will see to it that it never sees the light of day again.

FIST: Symbol of strength

Under the direction of Norman Jewison, FIST: Symbol of Strength is a movie drama in which Sylvester Stallone stars alongside, among others, Rod Steiger, Peter Boyle, Melinda Dillon, David Huffman and Kevin Conway.

Its plot follows Johnny Kovak, an honest and diligent employee trying to achieve the American dream. After years of suffering injustice and inhumane working conditions, he takes on the responsibility of leading a campaign to unionize factory employees.

When the company responds with threats, intimidation and murder, Johnny is forced to renounce his principles and ally himself with organized crime. As he sacrifices his ideals, Johnny realizes that the triumph of the cause will require something more..

Evasion or victory

Another of the Sylvester Stallone films is Escape or Victory, a prison drama in which the actor stars alongside Michael Caine, Max von Sydow, Daniel Massey, Carole Laure, Michael Cochrane, Arthur Brauss and Pelé, among others.

Its plot takes place in the middle of the Second World War and begins with a commander of the Gensdorff concentration camp who becomes interested in a group of prisoners who play football, since before the war he had been part of the German team.

So, He comes up with the idea of ​​organizing a match in which a German team and a team made up of prisoners of war face each other.. Although at first the allies reject the proposal, in the end they accept the challenge.

Road to success

Written and directed by John Herzfeld, Road to Success is a comedy-drama in which Sylvester Stallone participates alongside Kevin Connolly, Thomas Jane, Lauren Cohan, Kyra Sedgwick, David O’Hara, Omari Hardwick and Tom Berenger, among others.

The plot of the film revolves around a group of people related to each other by the influence that a self-help book written by an elusive man has had on them.

Oscar, take your hands off!

Between the Forgotten Sylvester Stallone Movies We also have Oscar, Hands Off!, a comedy in which the actor stars alongside, among others, Ornella Muti, Kirk Douglas, Don Ameche, Yvonne De Carlo, Chazz Palminteri, Marisa Tomei, Peter Riegert, Tim Curry and Harry Shearer.

It tells the story of Angelo “Snaps” Provolone, a famous smuggler who promises his father, when he is about to die, to become a decent man and restore honor to the family name.

However, The step towards honesty is not easy and Angelo has to face relatives, friends and enemies..

Capone

Directed by Steve Carver, Capone is a film in which Sylveste Stallone participates alongside Ben Gazzara, Harry Guardino, Susan Blakely and John Cassavetes, among others.

This biographical drama revolves around Al Capone, the famous gangster who controls the Chicago underworld, but now must face the large number of rivals who oppose his dominance.

Driven

We also have between Sylvester Stallone’s most forgotten movies Driven, an action and speed film in which the actor shares the screen with Burt Reynolds.

Directed by Renny Harlin, the film revolves around Jimmy Bly, a beginner in car racing. He loses positions in the ranking because he cannot withstand the pressure his ambitious brother and promoter puts him under..

Shade: Assassin Game

Written and directed by Damian Nieman, Shade is a thriller starring Sylvester Stallone alongside Stuart Townsend, Melanie Griffith, Jamie Foxx, Gabriel Byrne and Thandiwe Newton, among others.

Its plot takes place in the underworld of Los Angeles, where real fortunes are won and lost in illegal poker games in which the hands are faster than the eyes.

In this sordid and dangerous environment, three con artists plan to deliver the final blow: set up a game against the city’s poker kingbut to do this they will have to raise a lot of money.

High! or my mother shoots

Few Sylvester Stallone films are as forgettable as Stop! or My Mother Shoots, a police comedy directed by Roger Spottiswoode in which the actor stars alongside Estelle Getty.

The film begins with Tutti Bomoski, a charming and friendly woman from New Jersey who is convinced that she knows what is best for her only son, police sergeant Joe Bomowski, both personally and professionally.

When Tutti, during an inopportune visit, becomes a witness to a crime, she also finds herself involved in a dangerous police investigation, which causes Joe to reluctantly have a new “partner”: his own mother.

So far our review of these 10 forgotten Sylvester Stallone movies that no one remembers. To continue with this decadent session of cinema, here we leave you 10 films so horribly bad that they destroyed the studios that made them.