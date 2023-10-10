loading…

The US and Israel have a long history of building alliances. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s pledge to the US to “stand with Israel ” continues a special relationship that began in 1948, when President Harry Truman became the first world leader to recognize the Jewish state, moments after its creation.

There is now a kibbutz named after Truman in Israel, and the US provides billions of dollars in military support to Israel every year.

Israel has played an outsized role in US policy, and not just because recent presidents have tried to play the role of peacemakers between Israelis and Palestinians and moved toward a two-state solution.

Here are 10 historical facts about US and Israel relations.

1. President Dwight Eisenhower became angry with Israel



Photo/Reuters

According to CNN, together with France and England, Israel attacked Egypt in 1956 in an attempt to seize the Suez Canal and overthrow Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser. Eisenhower pressured these countries to withdraw their troops – and they eventually did.

2. President John F. Kennedy was concerned about Israel’s nuclear ambitions



Photo/Reuters

Kennedy engaged in a covert pressure campaign to allow US inspectors to enter his nuclear sites and halt Israel’s nuclear program. Israel is thought to have developed nuclear weapons in the 1960s, although it has never officially admitted it.

3. President Lyndon Johnson used the hotline to appease the Soviets during the Six Day War



Photo/Reuters

Johnson helped supply Israel in the years before the Six Day War, in which Israel seized land from its neighboring countries. As a result, Egypt closed the Suez Canal for years. Johnson agreed to sell some military equipment to Israel which was a change in US policy at the time.

“This was a result of Cold War tensions,” Updegrove told me. “I think there is great concern that this will escalate beyond Israel, Egypt and Syria and become a bigger battle.”

The Six Day War marked the first official use of a dedicated hotline between Washington and Moscow. Teletype machines were installed to ease tensions between the nuclear superpowers following the Cuban Missile Crisis. The Soviets initiated contact, and Johnson asked them not to worry about U.S. military activity in the Mediterranean.

4. President Richard Nixon flew supplies to Israel and engaged in ‘shuttle diplomacy’

Nixon ultimately supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War of 1973, a watershed moment that may have saved the country.