Do you want to have a real team in Ultimate Team? Well, pay attention to these 10 EA FC 24 players that you can sign for an amount between 15K and 300K coins.

As tradition dictates, FIFA (now EA Sports FC 24) players continue to configure the best teams to command in Ultimate Team, the most popular game mode on all platforms.

To compete in UT Champions, it is necessary to have a good team with players with a lot of pace, speed and physical conditions. That translates into a good spending of coins.

Or not, if you know how to choose the best options. You don’t need to spend a million coins to have a great team, but to do so you must know how to choose the right players.

In this EA Sports FC 24 guide we leave you with 10 beastly players for Ultimate Teamwhose (current) prices are between 15K and 300K coins.

10 very cool players that you should sign in Ultimate Team

The key to building a great team in Ultimate Team is to sign players with a lot of rhythm and speed. It is of no use to you if they have good passing or finishing statistics if they are slower than your rivals.

This has been the case since the first FIFA that had this game mode. There are even silver players (inferior to gold players and special cards) that are great options.

In this guide we highlight 10 players who They will improve your team based on rhythm and speed. They are the best options you can sign for each position.

Of course, they are not cheap players either. They are placed in ascending order (from lowest to highest price), although we already warned you that They cost between 15,000 and 300,000 coins.

Except in two cases, all are standard cards that you can get in the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team market. Of course, keep in mind that the price may vary in the next few hours or days.

These are the players you should sign for your team:

Karim Adeyemi (MI, Borussia Dortmund) – 80 / 12,000 coins. Marcos Llorente (MD, Atlético de Madrid) – 84 / 14,000 coins. Alex Morgan (DC, San Diego Wave) – 89 / 35,000 coins. Diaby (MD, Aston Villa) – 84 / 40,000 coins. Tomori (DFC, AC Milan) – 84 / 65,000 coins. Antoine Griezmann (DC, Atlético de Madrid) – 88 / 90,000 coins. Éder Militao (DFC, Real Madrid) – 86 / 150,000 coins. Marcus Rashford (EI, Manchester United) – 85 / 200,000 coins. Neymar Jr (EI, Al-Hilal) – 89 / 280,000 coins. Jude Bellingham TOTW (MCO, Real Madrid) – 87 / 300,000 coins. Joe Cole Basic Hero UT (ED, England) – 87 / 310,000 coins.

Prices are approximate (they may fluctuate), but ratings, positions and clubs are exact, at least until the winter transfer market in real life.

