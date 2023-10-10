loading…

Debt is the main cause of many countries experiencing economic crises. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – High interest rates, increasing investor aversion to risk, and ballooning loans in recent years have plunged a number of developing countries into debt crises. That caused many countries to be trapped in an economic crisis.

Helping them out of this problem will be high on the agenda at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in the tourist hub of Marrakesh, Morocco, which start next week.

Here are 10 countries that are facing debt problems and causing economic crises, ordered alphabetically.

1. Egypt



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, the country with the largest economy in North Africa needs to pay back foreign currency debt worth USD 100 billion over the next five years. Cairo currently spends more than 40% of its revenues on interest payments; Financing needs for the 2023/204 fiscal year reach USD 24 billion.

Egypt has a USD3 billion IMF program and has devalued the pound by around 50% since February 2022. But its USD2 billion privatization plan is progressing slowly and delaying the elimination of electricity subsidies.

Elections, scheduled for December, reduce the likelihood of painful reforms, analysts say, and support from rich Gulf states is key to ensuring funding needs are met.

Also Read: 6 Countries That Have Been Threatened with Bankruptcy, Triggered by Debt Crisis and Unemployment

2. Ethiopia



Photo/Reuters

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Ethiopia’s economy, and two years of civil war since November 2020 added to the country’s suffering as it lost duty-free access to the US amid accusations of human rights abuses.

Ethiopia requested restructuring in early 2021 under the G20 Common Framework – created during the pandemic to try to simplify the debt overhaul.

In August, China allowed the suspension of partial debt payments. Last month ratings agency Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) changed Ethiopia’s outlook to stable from negative with expectations of rapid progress through the Common Framework.

3. Ghana



Photo/Reuters

Ghana defaulted on most of its foreign debt by the end of 2022 amid the worst economic crisis in a generation, becoming the fourth country to seek change under the Common Framework.