Unbreakable (2000)

The film Unbreakable continues to surprise viewers to this day and that is why we are going to review some details that you may not have known.

Unbreakable, directed and written by M. Night Shyamalan, is a superhero film that stands out for its unique approach and surprising plot twists. In addition, the impressive performance of Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright and Spencer Treat Clark stands out.

10 curiosities about Unbreakable (2000)

Unbreakable (2000)From the beginning, M. Night Shyamalan had Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson in mind for the lead roles of David Dunn and Elijah Price, respectively. As he wrote the script with them in mind. The idea of ​​the distinctive crystal cane used by Elijah Price was proposed by Samuel L. Jackson as a significant addition to his character. Of all the films he has made, Unbreakable is a personal favorite by M. Night Shyamalan. The film is notable for its unique visual style, filmed with long tracking shots and heavy shadows to mimic the flow of a comic book. Quentin Tarantino, the famous director, considers Unbreakable one of his favorite films. M. Night Shyamalan devised the film while filming The Sixth Sense (1999), which also starred Bruce Willis. With a budget of $75 million, the film cost almost three times as much as the two subsequent sequels, Multiple (2016) and Glass (2019). ), together. Since Unbreakable was filmed with 75 million dollars, Multiple with 9 million and Glass with 20 million. The collection was as follows, Unbreakable got 248 million, Multiple got 278 million and Glass reached 246 million. Charlayne Woodard, who plays the mother of Samuel L. Jackson’s character, is actually almost five years younger than her son on screen. The film was based only on the first third of the original script, as Shyamalan did not feel connected to the remaining two-thirds. In one memorable scene, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) discovers that a drug dealer played by M Night Shyamalan steals a look back at him. This scene uses the trope of glowing glasses, common in Japanese manga and anime, to denote a villain’s sinister intentions.

Plot summary.

Unbreakable tells the story of David Dunn (Bruce Willis), a security guard and family man who survives a devastating train accident without a scratch. This leads Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), a comic book collector with osteogenesis imperfecta, to believe that David is a superhero and that he has remained hidden.

David begins to explore his extraordinary abilities, such as superhuman strength and almost supernatural intuition to detect people’s crimes by touching them. As he embraces his role as a hero, he crosses paths with Elijah, who has a radical theory about his own existence: he is the opposite, a supervillain. Elijah believes that David is destined to be his nemesis.

Samuel L. Jackson

The film unfolds amid a series of shocking revelations and culminates in a final confrontation between David and Elijah, exploring the idea of ​​superheroes and supervillains in the real world. The film is distinguished by its focus on characters and its surprising plot twist, which continues to be remembered by film lovers.

