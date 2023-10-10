The movie Twins Strike Twice is one of the best comedies of the 80s and now we review details that you may not have known.

Directed by Ivan Reitman and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, Twins Strikes Twice is an unforgettable comedy that we recommend to all those who have not seen it.

Curiosities of The Twins Strike Twice.

The Twins Strike TwiceUniversal Pictures closed the deal with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito and Ivan Reitman over lunch, where they recorded their engagement on a napkin that Danny DeVito then framed. Due to budget constraints, Schwarzenegger, DeVito and Reitman agreed to receive a percentage from the profits instead of their usual fees, resulting in even greater financial success for everyone. Arnold Schwarzenegger always had the idea for a sequel called Triplets, with Eddie Murphy as a long-lost third brother. Plans for this sequel were confirmed in 2012, and production remains in progress. Schwarzenegger earned The Twins Strike Twice $35 million through international sales, video/DVD sales, and television screenings, more than any of his films. the Terminator franchise. Actor Schwarzenegger considered that making the film was the best decision he made in his career. Both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito had the option to make The Twins Strike Twice or Suburban Commando (1991). If they had both gone for Suburban Commando, Hulk Hogan and Christopher Lloyd would have starred in this movie. When Danny DeVito found out that Arnold Schwarzenegger would be his co-star, he asked: The Austrian bodybuilder? Once confirmed, he signed the contract, joking that no one would believe he was Schwarzenegger’s twin brother. Clint Eastwood visited the set and praised Schwarzenegger for his talent during the scene where Julius sings on the plane. The film inspired two twins from real life to look for his father after seeing him in the film. Although Julius’s island of origin is shown as fictional, there is a real island, Ceva-I-Ra, about 350 miles southwest of the Fiji Islands, which resembles the description of the movie.

Plot summary.

The twins knock twice

Twins Strike Twice follows the story of Julius Benedict (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Vincent Benedict (Danny DeVito), who, as a result of a genetic experiment, are identical twins with opposite personalities. Julius is a kind, strong and gentle man, while Vincent is cunning and unethical.

The plot unfolds when Julius discovers the existence of his twin brother, and the two embark on a quest to find their biological mother. The film is filled with hilarious situations and comedic occurrences as the twins navigate the world.

Despite their differences, the two brothers eventually come together and work together to face the challenges they encounter on their journey.

Do you like The Twins Strike Twice as much as we do? Leave us your comments. In this link you will find more cinema curiosities from other films.