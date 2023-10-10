Missing in action (1984)

One of Chuck Norris’ best movies is Missing in Action and we are going to review curiosities that you may not have known.

Missing in Action, directed by Joseph Zito and starring Chuck Norris, is an action film set during the Vietnam War.

Also notable in the cast are M. Emmet Walsh, David Tress, Lenore Kasdorf, James Hong, Ernie Ortega, Pierrino Mascarino, Erich Anderson, Joseph Carberry and Avi Kleinberger.

Curiosities of Missing in Action:

Movie Poster Jean-Claude Van Damme was one of the film’s stuntmen and is credited in the credits for Stunt Performed by J. Claude Van Damme, prior to his success in 1988’s Bloodsport.Missing in Action filmed simultaneously with Mia 2 (1985) from June to October 1984. After the studio saw both films, they considered Mia to be the better of the two and therefore changed the release order to support it. financially. Chuck Norris claimed that he made this film as a tribute to his younger brother, Wieland, who died in the Vietnam War in 1970. The film bears a superficial similarity to Rambo 2. Originally, the producers approached Sylvester Stallone with the premise , but due to budget problems, Chuck Norris became the lead. This film was the first of Chuck Norris’s five-picture contract with Cannon Films, which paid him one million dollars per film, accepted by Menahem Golan against of the wishes of his cousin, Yoram Globus. Aaron Norris, brother of Chuck Norris, was the stunt coordinator on the two sequels, although he was not credited on the second. Next, he directed Braddock: Missing in Action 3 (1988). In one scene, the character Braddock is watching Spider-Man on television. The film was originally planned as an adaptation of Spider-Man by Cannon Films, although it never came to fruition. Actor Pierrino Mascarino played similar characters, arms dealers in the 1983 films Missing in Action and Beyond Valor. The film features Vietnamese prisoners, including a Republic of Vietnam Army sergeant, as part of the plot, reflecting the complexity of events following the Vietnam War.

Plot summary.

Missing in action

Missing in Action follows Colonel James Braddock (Chuck Norris), a Vietnam War veteran who returns to the country years after the conflict to search for American soldiers missing in action. Braddock discovers that many of them are being held in prisoner of war camps by the Vietnamese communist government.

With the help of his friend Tuck (Lenore Kasdorf) and a former comrade-in-arms, Braddock embarks on a dangerous mission to free American prisoners and unravel a web of betrayal and corruption. The film combines intense action sequences with a political background that reflects the complexities of the Vietnam War.

Do you like Missing in Action as much as we do? Leave us your comments. In this section you will find many more cinema curiosities.