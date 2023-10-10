The film Edward Scissorhands remains one of the best by Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, so we review some curiosities that you may not have known.

Edward Scissorhands, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, is a modern Gothic tale about a unique character who has left moments that will last in the history of cinema. The cast also includes Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Robert Oliveri, Conchata Ferrell, Caroline Aaron and Dick Anthony Williams.

This film is the first time that Tim Burton and Johnny Depp worked together, a collaboration that has been extended in other feature films such as Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010) and Dark Shadows (2012).

Curiosities about Edward Scissorhands:

The idea for the film was inspired by a drawing Tim Burton made when he was a teenager. It depicted a thin man with sharp blades instead of fingers.

Burton stated that the film represents much of his time growing up, comparing life in the suburbs to a Frankenstein movie in which the inhabitants act like angry villagers. Additionally, Burton often felt lonely and had difficulty maintaining friendships.

Edward Scissorhands marked the first collaboration between Tim Burton and Johnny Depp. During filming, they became good friends.

The entire story must be seen through Eduardo’s eyes, resulting in a neighborhood that seems fantastic.

The houses used in the film were a real community in Florida and were left unchanged except for their striking exterior paint.

The waterbed scene was not originally in the script and was one of the few improvised scenes in the film.

Throughout the film, Eduardo utters only 169 words, which enhances his mysterious and silent nature.

Although he does not consider it his best film, Tim Burton stated that Edward Scissorhands is his favorite of his entire filmography. Additionally, Danny Elfman’s soundtrack is a favorite of all the music he has used.

Dianne Wiest was the first actress to sign up for the film and her participation attracted other actors due to her respect and renown.

Despite the success of the film, which cost $20 million and grossed over $86 million worldwide, Tim Burton never planned to make a sequel, fearing it would take away the film’s purity.

Plot summary.

The story takes place in a fantastical-looking suburban neighborhood and centers on Eduardo, an artificial being created by an inventor who died before giving him human hands, leaving him with sharp blades for fingers. The neighborhood is typical of the suburbs, but is full of curious and eccentric inhabitants.

Eduardo’s life changes when Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest), a saleswoman of cosmetic products, finds him alone in her mansion and decides to take him home. Despite his unusual appearance, Edward adapts to life in the neighborhood and begins using his “scissor” skills to perform artistic haircuts and trim bushes.

The community initially accepts Dianne Wiest, but things soon become complicated due to misunderstanding and prejudice. The film explores themes of inclusion, beauty and human nature. As tension grows in the neighborhood, Dianne Wiest faces challenges, including legal trouble and a confrontation with Jim (Anthony Michael Hall), the neighborhood bully.

The film culminates with a thrilling showdown at Peg’s mansion and a touching revelation about the nature of Dianne Wiest and her feelings for Kim (Winona Ryder), Peg’s daughter.

