The movie Die Hard is one of the best action stories of the 80s and that is why we are going to review curiosities that you may not have known about.

Die Hard is a gem from the 80s that brought Bruce Willis to world fame. Since it mixed action, humor and the charisma of one of the best actors in Hollywood. At the controls was John McTiernan, a director who has proven to handle himself very well with other films such as Predator (1987), The Hunt for Red October (1990), The Last Days of Eden (1992) and The Last Great Hero (1993).

The Die Hard movie also stars Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Paul Gleason, De’voreaux White, William Atherton, Hart Bochner, James Shigeta and Alexander Godunov.

Curiosities about Die Hard.

Crystal jungle

The fictional Nakatomi Plaza is the headquarters of 20th Century Studios, which allowed them to use one of their own buildings and perform stunts and action sequences without restrictions.

While Jeb Stuart was writing the script, he incorporated locations and objects he found in the building into his script, such as the car in which McClane and Karl have a fight. The company charged itself rent for use of the unfinished building.

The Die Hard wardrobe department had 17 shirts in various stages of degradation for Bruce Willis, who played John McClane.

Bonnie Bedelia mentioned that the first thing that comes to mind about the film is Alan Rickman, who she became friends with during filming.

The scene in which Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman meet was unrehearsed to create a greater sense of spontaneity.

Bruce Willis donated John McClane’s jersey to the Smithsonian Museum in 2007.

Bruce Willis received a fee of $5 million, an unheard of sum at the time, approved by Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch.

The scene in which McClane falls down a well was a mistake by the stuntman, who had to grab a vent. The unplanned fall was used in the film.

Hart Bochner’s line, “Hans… Bubby!” It was improvised, and Alan Rickman’s reaction was genuine.

Die Hard was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2017 due to its cultural and historical significance.

Plot summary.

Crystal jungle

The movie Die Hard begins when New York cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) travels to Los Angeles to meet his wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), at Nakatomi Plaza during the company’s Christmas party. But the celebration turns into chaos when a group of German terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) take all the employees hostage.

McClane, who escapes, becomes the terrorists’ last obstacle. As events unfold, McClane fights to save the hostages and stop the criminals. The film is filled with explosions, shootouts and confrontations as McClane faces off against the cunning Gruber.

Die Hard is an iconic action film that highlights the fight of an ordinary man, McClane, against expert terrorists. Throughout the film, tension and emotion are mixed with McClane’s wit and courage, making it a classic of action cinema.

Do you like Die Hard as much as we do?