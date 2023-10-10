The movie A Nightmare on Elm Street remains one of the best horror films of the 80s and that is why we review very interesting curiosities.

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street is an iconic horror film that has left its mark on film culture. The cast includes Heather Langenkamp, ​​Johnny Depp, Robert Englund, John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Amanda Wyss, Jsu Garcia, Charles Fleischer, Joseph Whipp and Lin Shaye.

Nightmare on Elm Street trivia.

Nightmare in Elm street

The film’s success saved New Line Cinema from bankruptcy and earned it the joking nickname The House That Freddy Built, in reference to the iconic Freddy Krueger character.

All of the boiler room footage in the film was filmed in the basement of the Lincoln Heights Jail in Los Angeles, which was torn down shortly after due to high levels of asbestos.

The scene where Freddy’s arms lengthen was achieved using men with fishing rods operating puppet arms attached to Robert Englund.

Freddy’s nursery rhyme, an iconic part of the film, was created by Alan Pasqua, Heather Langenkamp’s boyfriend at the time.

Wes Craven was inspired by a series of articles in the Los Angeles Times about a group of Southeast Asian refugees from the Hmong tribe who suffered horrible nightmares and died under mysterious circumstances.

In the original A Nightmare on Elm Street script, Freddy was a child molester, but it was changed to avoid accusations of exploitation due to actual cases of abuse in California at the time. In the 2010 version, this premise was used again.

Heather Langenkamp won the role of Nancy Thompson after beating out more than 200 actresses, including Jennifer Grey, Demi Moore, Courteney Cox, Tracey Gold and Claudia Wells.

The original glove used in the film was later shown in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) and in Scarily Dead (1987).

Wes Craven was inspired by childhood experiences to create the character of Freddy Krueger, including a schoolmate named Fred Krueger who bullied him.

The film had a modest budget of around $1.8 million, with only $57,000 reserved for special effects. However, it made back its full budget in its opening weekend and finished with a gross of $57 million.

Plot summary.

Nightmare in Elm street

The movie A Nightmare on Elm Street follows a group of young people, including Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) and her friend Tina Gray (Amanda Wyss). Soon, they all begin to experience terrifying nightmares in which they are chased by a man with a claw on his glove named Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). What’s even creepier is that what happens to them in their dreams also affects them in reality.

As the nightmares intensify and friends begin to die one after another, Nancy decides to confront Freddy. She discovers that Freddy is a serial killer who was burned alive by the parents of the young men who hunted him down as revenge for his crimes. Now, Freddy has returned as a supernatural being to take revenge on the children of his murderers.

Nancy realizes that the only way to stop Freddy is to confront him on his own territory: dreams. The film culminates in a confrontation between Nancy and Freddy in the dream world as they fight for their lives.

A Nightmare on Elm Street has become a cult film and a horror film classic, and the character of Freddy Krueger is one of the most iconic villains in film history.

