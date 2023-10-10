loading…

Many countries want to mediate Israel’s conflict against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – With the outbreak of war intensifying between Israel and Palestine, could mediation efforts help?

The UN Secretary General said he was “deeply distressed” by Israel’s total siege of the Gaza Strip on the fourth day of the deadly offensive.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the bombing had “only just begun” after at least 900 Israelis were killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack on Saturday.

Most Western countries have been reluctant to call on Israel to slow down its brutal military response.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed in three days of heavy bombing, and the 2.4 million Palestinians living there have nowhere to go amid Israel’s land, sea and air blockade.

Can the international community intervene to stop Israel from implementing collective punishment against Palestinians in Gaza?

“I think it is too early to talk about mediation, because (at the moment) Israel is reacting based on anger and revenge,” Professor Mahjoob Zweiri, director of the Center for Gulf Studies at Qatar University, told Al Jazeera.

Below is a closer look at countries and international organizations that may serve as peacemakers.

1. Arab League



Photo/Reuters

Arab League foreign ministers will meet on Wednesday in an emergency summit.

The extraordinary session was requested by the Palestinian delegation, the League statement said.

Secretary General Hossam Zaki said the ministers would discuss Arab efforts to “stop Israeli aggression” in Gaza.