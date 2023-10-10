loading…

The al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza was bombarded as the Israel-Hamas war raged. There are 10 countries that have provided humanitarian assistance to Palestine. Photo/Al Arabiya

JAKARTA – There are around 10 countries and communities of countries that provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people after their enclave; Gaza, bombarded Israel since October 7.

This Zionist military attack is a major war with Hamas.

Hamas launched a surprise attack, named Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against Israel on October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds more kidnapped.

In response, the Israeli Zionist regime declared war codenamed Operation Iron Sword. Gaza is bombarded almost non-stop. The area was also completely surrounded. So far more than 4,000 people have died.

When the situation in Gaza worsened due to air strikes and a total blockade—which stopped the flow of electricity, water, food and groceries from outside—several countries moved to help the Palestinian people.

Aid was sent partly through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and others through the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Only a small portion of aid has entered Gaza through the Rafah border – the border between Gaza and Egypt – in the past week under tight control by the Israeli military.

10 Countries That Provide Aid to Palestine

1. European Union

The value of the assistance is IDR 1.2 trillion.

The members of the European Union are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania , Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden

2. United Arab Emirates

The value of the assistance is IDR 314.2 billion

3. Ireland

Aid value IDR 215.2 billion