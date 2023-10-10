These are 10 unknown electric variants of known models.

The ‘electric car’ phenomenon has made its big breakthrough in the past 10 years, but that does not mean it is a new phenomenon. Over the years, there has been a lot of experimentation with electric cars. So there have been more electric models than you might think.

In this article we take a closer look at unknown electric versions of well-known models. We do not look at prototypes of which only one was built, but at cars that have actually been in production. Even if it is in limited numbers.

Volkswagen Golf 3

1993

We know the Volkswagen e-Golf, but this was not the first electric Golf. On the contrary, several generations of electric Golf preceded it. There was already an electric version of the very first generation, called CityStromer. However, this was not for sale and neither was the second generation. The Golf 3 CityStromer has been available to a select number of customers. Ultimately, 120 of these were built. This early EV had a range of 80 km and a top speed of 97 km/h. So at that time there was real reason to be skeptical about EVs.

Peugeot 106

1996

Peugeot was also early with electric cars. 24 years before the Peugeot e-208 appeared, there was already the Peugeot 106 Electrique. Of course, the technology wasn’t quite there yet. The electric 106 had a range of 100 km (if all went well) and a top speed of 90 km/h. Strangely enough, the 106 Electrique was not the success Peugeot had hoped. Ultimately, 6,400 units were built. The Peugeot 106 Electrique also had a twin brother. There was also an electric version of the Citroën Saxo.

Hyundai i10

2009

After early attempts like the cars above, things remained quiet for a while. It wasn’t until around 2010 that the major manufacturers started experimenting again. For example, the first electric Hyundai was born in 2009. This was called BlueOn and was based on the i10. The Hyundai BlueOn should have a range of 140 km and a top speed of 130 km/h. That’s starting to look like something. The BlueOn was only supplied to the home market, so many of them were never built.

Mercedes A-Class

2011

Mercedes and Tesla no longer have anything to do with each other, but these two brands have worked together for years. That collaboration started in 2007, when Tesla was still very young. With the help of Tesla, Mercedes introduced an electric A-Class in 2011. That car was of course an excellent candidate for electrification with its double bottom. This did not result in spectacular specifications, however. The A-Class E-Cell had a range of 200 km on paper. The car was built in a limited edition of 500 units. You could not buy this, but you could lease it (also in the Netherlands). The technology of the A-Class E-Cell was later used for the B-Class E-Cell, which was built in larger numbers.

Fiat Multipla

2010

Electric cars that are based on normal cars are often the most beautiful, but that of course does not apply if you take the Fiat Multipla as a starting point. Has there been an electric Multipla? Yes, it was just not built by Fiat, but by the Chinese Zotye, under license. They initially called this car the Multiplan (the Multipla name was not included in the deal), but later the car was renamed M300. There was both a petrol variant and a fully electric variant. Not such a bad idea in itself, because there was enough space in the bottom. With a battery capacity of 35.2 kWh, the M300 had a range of 160 km. It never became a sales success and the entire Zotye brand is now defunct.

Volvo C30

2012

We are still disappointed that Volvo has not put the C30 Polestar into production. A version that did have a limited edition is the C30 Electric. This was equipped with a 24 kWh battery, which was good for a very modest NEDC range of 150 km. With a top speed of 130 km/h it was a very, er… safe car. Like the normal C30, the C30 Electric rolled off the production line in Ghent, but the electric powertrain was installed in Gothenburg. 209 copies were built, all for lease. At the AutoRAI in 2011, the electric C30 was available for test drives, and Wouter also had a nice drive around the block.

Toyota iQ

2012

It took a long time for Toyota to start building EVs on a large scale, but they have done things on a small scale before. There have been two generations of Toyota RAV4 EV. Even more obscure is the Toyota eQ. That is, you guessed it, an electric Toyota iQ. This had a tiny 12 kWh battery and therefore had a range of a paltry 85 km (according to the optimistic NEDC cycle). The plan was to build 600 copies, but due to the very limited range, customers were not keen on this car. That’s why only about 100 were built in the end. Most of these went to the US, where the car was known as the Scion iQ EV.

BMW 1 Series Coupe

2012

The 1M Coupé did not have a power dome on the hood, but there was a 1 Series that did: the BMW ActiveE. Early Autoblog readers may remember this car, because Wouter did a driving test with it at the time (see the video below). The ActiveE is a fully electric 1 Series, with the battery pack placed in the back of the engine compartment. Hence the big power dome. The battery in question has a capacity of 35 kWh and enables a modest range of 160 km. The ActiveE is powered by an electric motor that is integrated in the rear axle and delivers 170 hp. Ultimately, 1,100 copies of the ActiveE were built. The powertrain has made it to large-scale production, because it ended up in the i3.

Chevrolet Spark

2013

The Chevrolet Spark can go down in history as the most successful Chevrolet in the Netherlands (although that doesn’t say much). However, what we did not see in the Netherlands was the electric version. The intention was that the Spark EV would come our way, but in the end the car was only delivered in North America and South Korea. The range of 80 miles (according to EPA figures) wasn’t huge, but a brand new Smart Fortwo doesn’t do much better. What made the Spark EV especially fun is the fact that it is secretly a very fast car. This Spark has 130 hp and 542 (!) Nm of torque. This means you can take a surprising turn at the traffic light. Also nice: Chevrolet promised a price of less than €20,000 in the Netherlands. But that never happened. Ultimately, 7,371 copies were delivered in the US.

Saab 9-3

2017

You can write volumes about the demise of Saab. We all know the Victor Muller chapter, but after that there was also NEVS. They took over the contents of the bankrupt store. NEVS built normal 9-3s for a while, but has also developed an electric version. Because they did not have the rights to the Saab name, it was known as the NEVS 9-3 EV. This looks largely the same as the old 9-3, but with a slightly higher hood and hockey stick-shaped fog lights. The electric Saab has a range of 300 km and the top speed is limited to 140 km/h. That should be enough because Saab drivers are calm drivers, right? The 9-3 has actually reached production: it started in China in 2019. It is not known how many units ultimately rolled off the production line, but it is probably not very many. NEVS suffered the same fate as Saab in 2022.

