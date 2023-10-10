The scientists dedicated to the study of the snow crab were not doing their math. Or worse, they did, but what they showed was nonsense. Their 2021 census data indicated that the waters of the Bering Sea were “missing” many, many, of these peculiar crustaceans (Chionoecetes opilio) highly valued in the fishing industry. The population drop in the region was so enormous, so unacceptable and disconcerting, that scientists did something unusual: they crossed their fingers that their accounts were wrong.

But no, they were not wrong.

Are these calculations correct? Such a question was asked by scientists who a few years ago studied the census of snow crabs off the coast of Alaska. Cody Szuwalski, a fisheries biologist at the US NOAA (Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), recently confessed to CNN: “When I received the data from the 2021 survey, my jaw dropped.”

So surprising were they, or rather, so devastating was their calculation of loss of specimens, that Suzwaksi and his colleagues crossed their fingers that they were the result of a mistake. “Everyone was hoping and praying that it was a mistake and that more crabs would be seen next year.” Problem? 2022 arrived. And his statistics were anything but reassuring. They forced biologists to resign themselves and assume that they would have to answer some unknowns.





But… What did the figures show? A real “prick” in the census of snow crabs, a crustacean that is usually found in the depths of the northwest Atlantic and northern Pacific and is highly appreciated in the kitchen for the flavor of its meat. Royal Greenland states that its habitat is distributed along the coast of Alaska, Canada and the Barents Sea and is usually among the catches of local fishermen on the west coast of Greenland, Newfoundland and Canada.

We now know the extent of this loss thanks to an article published by Suzwaksi and other of his NOAA colleagues in the prestigious journal Science. Its title is clarifying – “The collapse of the snow crab in the eastern Bering Sea” – and serves as a preview of the figure they already release in the introduction: “Between 2018 and 2021 […] The snow crab population in the Bering Sea decreased by 10 billion. Yes. You read that correctly, 10 billion.

What had happened? That’s the key. Had the crabs migrated to new waters? Had they moved to even greater depths? Or had there been a huge death toll? And if so… Why, due to overfishing, harassment from other predators, due to fluctuations in the climate? The researchers considered different options, but everything indicated that the explanation was the worst possible: “Given the observations, mortality is probably responsible for most of the collapse.”

The reason? First because the populations of another similar species, the Tanner crab, seemed to grow. Second, because the studies carried out in the north of the Bering Sea did not yield results that would allow us to think about a migration of the missing specimens to new latitudes. And third, because no evidence was found that the crustaceans had “escaped” to other regions, such as Russian waters, or to greater depths.

If that was not enough, the research also did not show “a strong connection” between changes in the crab population and other possible factors, such as trawling, predation, cannibalism or diseases.









So how is it explained? That’s the question Cody Suzwasksi and his colleagues set out to answer. With the estimate of casualties clear, it was time to analyze the context and the researchers realized that this was conditioned by two major factors: this population loss in Bering had been preceded by “a period of historically high abundance of crabs” and coincided with a series of notable marine heatwaves recorded during 2018 and 2019.

“The snow crab is generally associated with cold waters, but can live in waters up to 12ºC in the laboratory. During 2018 and 2019, a marine heat wave occurred in the Bering Sea and the ‘cold pool’, a mass of water below 2ºC on the seabed with which juvenile snow crabs associate, was absent during that period,” the Science study details. Would that be the explanation why the crustacean census marked “historic minimums” in 2021 or were there other factors that came to be put on the table, such as overfishing?

How is it explained then? To answer that question, the NOAA team turned to computer models with temperature data, population studies and captures. One of the most interesting conclusions they obtained was that three years before that mysterious collapse the snow crab census had reached “historic highs” thanks in part to the good conditions that existed in the ocean. Another relevant fact is that the crustaceans occupied a smaller area than normal, so they were much more concentrated.

That was the scenario when the heat wave came into play and water temperatures rose. Although snow crabs are usually associated with cold waters of 2ºC, laboratory tests show that they are capable of surviving in much warmer environments. The problem is that when this happens your metabolism can accelerate. So much so that, as Science News recalls, its caloric needs almost double when the water goes from 0 to 3ºC.









And did that influence? Yes. Greater need for food and less space could have decisively affected the crab population. “The unprecedented caloric demands, along with a reduced area to search for food compared to historical areas, suggest that hunger probably played a role in the disappearance of more than 10 billion snow crabs,” the experts detail. Another good indicator is that in 2018 the average weight of a crab with a 75 mm wide shell was 156 g, 25 g less than in 2017.

What do the researchers say? After considering different options, the researchers ended up reaching a resounding… and worrying conclusion: the key to the disappearance of millions of crabs in the Bering Sea seemed to be mortality. And this could ultimately be related to the effects of rising temperatures. Both because of its impact on the diet of crustaceans and – CNN details – because the heat wave could have encouraged Pacific cod to move to the waters where they lived and feed on them.

“The effect of the heat wave was enormous. When it arrived, it created a huge famine. Other species may have moved in to take advantage of it and then,” says Kerim Aydin, co-author of the Science article and NOAA biologist, and if Although he recognizes that after the increase in temperatures things have been able to “return a little to normal”, the crustacean population still has “a long way to go” after the blow suffered in recent years.

Is it “just” an environmental problem? No. The loss of snow crabs also has a clear and worrying economic aspect. The authors of the report recall that between 2020 and 2021 alone, 59 boats dedicated to fishing for these crustaceans were registered, an activity that translated into 227 million dollars. “The disappearance of the snow crab will be a staggering blow to some communities in rural Alaska, such as those on Saint Paul Island,” the researchers note. Science News also points out the millions of dollars that the area’s fisheries earn each year thanks to the crustacean.

And what can we learn? The researchers do not limit themselves to pointing out the influence of “heat waves.” In their article they go further and allude directly and on several occasions to global warming, leaving a warning to sailors: “Climate change is the next existential crisis for fishing, and the snow crab is an excellent example of how quickly perspectives can change.

In fact, the expectations for 2018 were different and involved catches increasing to levels not seen in decades. The reality has turned out to be different: “Three years later the population had plummeted.”

Images: Boris Kasimov (Flickr) and Totti (Wikipedia)

In Xataka: A remote Caribbean island is discovering what happens when you achieve something almost impossible: eradicate rats