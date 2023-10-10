The actor Matthew Perry has passed away and that is why we want to pay tribute to his great character Chandler Bing in Friends.

The tragic death of actor Matthew Perry at the age of 54 has shocked the entertainment world. The actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit series Friends, left a legacy of humor and charisma that will last for generations.

As a tribute to this talented actor, we will review Chandler Bing’s 10 best episodes throughout the 10 seasons of Friends, one for each season.

Matthew Perry (cordonpress)

Season 1: The one with the blackout.

From the first episode, Chandler Bing won the hearts of viewers with his sarcastic humor and unique comedic style. In “The One with the Blackout,” Chandler gets trapped in an ATM with supermodel Jill Goodacre. Matthew Perry’s voiceover offers us hilarious thoughts as he tries to act calm and detached, creating unforgettable comedic moments.

Season 2: In which Heckles dies.

Chandler shows his most vulnerable side when Mr. Heckles, his grumpy neighbor, dies. This episode delves into Chandler’s connection with Heckles and highlights his fear of following the same footsteps in life. Matthew Perry’s character goes from anxiety about dying alone to acceptance that he can make his way in the world.

Season 3: In which Chandler can’t remember which sister.

In this episode, Chandler finds himself in a funny situation when he can’t remember which of Joey’s sisters he played with at a party. His attempt to solve the riddle leads to comical situations and a memorable fight with one of the sisters.

Season 4: The one with the embryos.

This episode is famous for the trivia game hosted by Ross to find out how much the friends know each other. Chandler, along with Joey, forms a team and confronts Monica and Rachel. The bet goes up a level, if the boys lose they must get rid of their animals, but if they win they keep the girls’ apartment. The game is an endless source of laughter, and Matthew Perry is the center of attention with his fake name, Chanandler Bong, and the mystery about his job. Probably one of the best episodes of the entire series.

Friends

Season 5: In which everyone finds out.

This iconic episode is remembered for the famous line “They don’t know that we know that they know that we know.” Matthew Perry displays his sarcastic humor and gets into comical situations when Phoebe discovers her relationship with Monica.

Season 6: The one where Chandler can’t cry.

Chandler shows off his comedic prowess in this episode where Monica tries to make him cry. The scene where Chandler finally breaks down and cries is a touching and comedic moment.

Season 7: The one with the engagement photo.

This episode features Chandler wearing a pink bunny costume that Monica bought him for an engagement photo. Chandler struggles to maintain his dignity while wearing the costume, and his reactions are truly hilarious.

Season 8: The One at the Halloween Party.

In this installment, Chandler dresses up as a pink bunny for the Halloween party hosted by Monica. The choice of costume and the banter between friends make this episode a constant source of laughter.

Season 9: The One with the Inappropriate Ross Song.

Chandler confronts his insecurities in this episode, when Ross raps “Baby Got Back” and Phoebe finds out. Chandler is the victim of his own jokes and sarcastic comments, creating comical situations.

Season 10: In which Estelle dies.

In the last episode of the series, Chandler and Monica move to the suburbs. He must deal with her insecurity regarding Monica’s relationship with her former flame, Richard. Janice’s farewell and the beginning of a new stage in Chandler’s life make this episode a memorable closing.

Matthew Perry and his character Chandler Bing left an indelible mark on television history. These 10 episodes highlight his comedic talents and contribution to the iconic series Friends. His sarcastic humor and lovable nature will continue to make audiences around the world laugh. What are your favorites? Share your opinion in the opinion section.

Rest in peace.