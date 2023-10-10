loading…

There are 10 astonishing facts about Russia in the Joseph Stalin era, including making the country’s first nuclear bomb. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Russia called the Soviet Union when it was led by Joseph Stalin from 1924 to 1953. Many important events and major changes occurred in the country, including the creation of Russia’s first nuclear bomb.

Joseph Stalin was born with the name Ioseb Besarionis dze Jughashvili on December 18, 1878 and died on March 5, 1953.

He was a revolutionary figure and politician from the Soviet Union of Georgian descent. He was head of state of the Soviet Union from 1924 until the end of his life in 1953.

He held the title General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1952. Although initially running the government of the Soviet Union as the head of an oligarchic single-party regime that ruled with a majority vote, Stalin eventually became the de facto dictator of the Soviet Union in the 1930s.

10 Amazing Facts about Joseph Stalin’s Russia

1. Russia Changes Name

In 1924, Russia changed its name to the Soviet Union or Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Previously, this country was known as the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.

2. Mass Murder

Under Stalin’s rule, there was mass murder known as the “Great Purge” or “Red Terror”.

Millions of people were deemed enemies of the state or traitors and executed or sentenced to hard labor.