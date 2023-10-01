It seems that the sales of this console are not contributing much to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company that this time is not related to Nintendo Switch but to Wii U.

This is information about the sales of this console in September 2023 in the United States: only a single Wii U was sold in that month and in that territory. Although Nintendo left the Wii U behind, in September 2023, according to Mat Piscatella of the specialist group Circana, A new Wii U unit was sold in the United States, the first such sale since May 2022.

Although it is unknown who the buyer was, hope you are satisfied. The reason behind this unusual acquisition remains a mystery, but the news is certainly curious.

Fuente.