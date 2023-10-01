Yesterday afternoon, while the traditional press conferences were underway, the FIA ​​released the list of decisions approved by the World Council. One of the innovations, which will be introduced with immediate effect in the International Sporting Code, concerns the maximum fine that can be imposed on a competitor in the Formula 1 world championship, a ceiling that goes from 250,000 to one million euros.

The pilots were asked for an immediate opinion, given that they were informed of the news by the journalists themselves, and the reactions were aligned.

George Russell deemed the 400% increase in the previous maximum threshold ‘ridiculous’, given that several drivers at the start of the Formula 1 world championship do not receive that amount throughout the entire season.

“I think it’s quite ridiculous to think that a driver can be fined 1 million euros – commented Russell – in my first year in Formula 1 I had a five-figure salary, and I spent more than I received having to pay my coach , flights and an assistant. And this is a situation in which a quarter of the drivers on the starting grid find themselves.”

“We are doing what we love – he continued – so we are not complaining. But if a one million euro measure were to be imposed on a driver who earns 100,000 euros, what will happen?”.

“I happened to be fined 50,000 euros for touching a rear wing – Verstappen replied smiling, referring to the fine he received in the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, in which he grazed the wing of the Mercedes in Hamilton in parc fermé – so I’d like to know what infraction can result in a million fine, just to prepare myself.”

Some pilots have also raised the lack of information regarding the destination of the funds raised from the fines, a topic that will also be addressed in today’s pilot briefing.

“We just want transparency and understanding – reiterated Russell – I think the fines are already getting out of control. We saw the recent case of Lewis (fined 50,000 in Qatar for crossing the track on foot after the accident in Turn 1 after the start, ed.) it seems that these numbers have no logical thread. We have already asked the FIA ​​where and how these funds are reinvested, but at the moment we have not received a response.”

Lewis Hamilton also embraced the Russell line: “When it comes to things like this, we have to think about the message that this sport sends to those who are watching us; if they really want to fine a driver one million euros, then we need to make sure that 100% of that amount goes towards a cause. This is the only way to ensure that, if sanctioned, he decides to pay such an amount.”

