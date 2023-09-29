It will be held on Saturday 30 September and Sunday 1 October 2023 the Zero Latency VVR Race tournament. Participants compete in direct clashes at Sol Raiders oppure in “best score” a Far Cry. The groups for the direct clash are made up of 4 participants, for the best score they are made up of 8 participants. The winners will be rewarded with vouchers to spend inside the shopping centre The Wow Shopping Centretickets to play ZI was Latency Fiumicino and movie tickets UCI of Parco Leonardo. Find more information on the official website here. Below is an overview of Zero Latency VR:

Zero Latency VR Rome from day one presented the latest third generation Zero Latency VR technology, confirming itself as the most advanced VR experience in Italy. We are talking about the most innovative arena of the moment which allows users to get into the heart of a video game, with up to 8 players at the same time and choose between 7 unique experiences. More freedom of movement, even more immersive 3D audio and astonishing 5K resolution. Thanks to the innovative HTC VIVE FOCUS 3 headset, customized and with cutting-edge remote rendering capabilities, made possible by Wi-Fi 6, players will no longer have to carry a PC backpack but will just need to wear the headset, pick up a controller and enjoy the VR adventure. Furthermore, the gameplay can be “streamed” on all platforms to share the experience with friends and your community.

