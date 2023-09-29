loading…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said continued attacks on Crimea had spread panic on the part of Russia. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Advisor to the President Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Kyiv’s ongoing attacks on Moscow’s military targets in Crimea had sown panic on the Russian side.

Podolyak’s comments came after a series of attacks in Crimea made international media headlines. The series of attacks have sparked anger and concern among the Kremlin media.

Ukraine says that a missile attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on September 22 killed dozens of officers, including fleet commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov, although an appearance on Russian television since then casts doubt on this.

After the latest attack on the Russian Navy’s heartland in Crimea, Podolyak told Ukrainian television that the attack had an impact on those living in Crimea.

According to him, reclaiming Crimea was the stated goal of the war in Kyiv.

“The Russian Federation is in a panic for life, that’s why they are threatening everyone,” he said, as quoted by the Pravda newspaper, Friday (29/9/2023).

“To compensate for their panic, they always said that we would go somewhere, do something, and soon,” Podolyak continued.

He said that Russians living in Crimea now live under the expectation of sirens signaling an imminent attack, creating the feeling that their airspace is no longer controlled by Moscow.

On August 23, Ukrainian missiles hit an S-400 missile system at Olenivka, while on September 13, a Ukrainian attack, said to have used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, damaged two Russian warships at the Sevastopol Naval Base.