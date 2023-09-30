Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has hidden a mysterious chest in Hyrule Castle all this time. Castle that has remained dormant for years and that remains as a memory of the glorious past of the kingdom. That’s right where everything happens. Some TOTK chests require extra effort to get.

There is a fairly large crowd of players who have surely gone through high a secret chest found in the Hyrule Castle Library, as shared by a devoted Zelda player on the community’s Reddit. In the video that we leave you below from the original source of the post, You can see how if we light all the hanging torches in the castle library, a chest will end up appearing at the top of a staircase.

Secret Chest in Hyrule Castle Library (h/t Middleman86)

This chest has a total value of 300 rupees, something not insignificant considering the low reward value that the chests have taken in Tears of the Kingdom. An easy way to get hold of the contents of this chest will be to equip a bow and then shoot fire arrows. You can use your ingenuity and other resources if you want to try it differently. The beauty of Zelda: TOTK lies precisely in that. In approaching the game your way.

When you light all the column torches in the Hyrule Castle Library, a slab will rise at the top of one of the stairs and you will unlock the chest. Thus obtaining a golden rupee (300 green rupees).