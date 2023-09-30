The secret QR code that your iPhone has hidden microscopically on the screen, and that Apple uses for a simple reason.

Barcodes or QR codes are present on all products, you can see them on the products you buy in the supermarket, but also on any other item you buy such as a mobile phone.

But when it comes to mobile phones, and specifically the iPhoneperhaps the barcode or QR code that you have in your head is not exactly what you are imagining, and it has been discovered that Apple has been including it for a few years now. QR codes secrets on your iPhone screen, and now you’re going to know the reason.

Surely they advance from The Information, Apple would have placed microscopic codes in the iPhone since 2020, in a way for the company to control its production costs and save “hundreds of millions of dollars” along the way.

These barcodes are engraved on the glass of the iPhone at different stages of manufacturing, a system developed in 2020, and which allows Cupertino to track and reduce defects in its production line.

There are reportedly up to two secret QR codes hidden on your iPhone screen: one on the inside edge of the bezel and another small 0.2mm one in a different location.

This has allowed Apple to reduce screen defects from 30 to 10%, saving considerable costs along the way in the production chain. These grain-of-sand-sized codes can only be seen with special equipmentso don’t go out of your way to search for them now on your device.

Production and cost savings issues

This is basically internal to the company, as the codes allow it to track how many cover glass units its suppliers Lens Technology and Biel Crystal are making and how many of them are defective and scrapped.

For example, on some models like the iPhone 12, a secret QR code is located just above the front speaker, while on more recent models these codes are laser engraved in the black frame at the bottom edge of the screen.

It wasn’t easy for Apple to include these secret codes on the screen, since the first units had the code laser etched into the glass, but it ended up weakening the screen.

Engineers had to look for new solutions, and in the end they opted for the method of microscopic lenses with annular lights.

Since introducing secret QR codes on iPhones, Apple has reduced the number of glass cover units discarded to 1 in 10 pieces, down from 3 in 10.