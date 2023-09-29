It seems that the more identity thefts associated with a phone number, the more dangerous and likely we are to fall into a possible scam or fraud. The number 613481463 certainly looks like Mortadelo trying on costumes of so many different identities.

The thousand identities of the number 613481463

First of all, we can find certain reports that ensure that 613481463 is a number from which Microsoft supposedly calls to warn you that your computer is infected, a clear identity theft. However, beyond the alleged good faith, the subsequent methods are curious to say the least.

“A telephone recording saying that the call is from Microsoft and that my computer is contaminated, hacked… I didn’t let him finish, I hung up.”

“They pretend to be Microsoft saying that the PC has been hacked.”

In other cases they go further and do not pretend to be a private company, but directly They call saying they are from the Government. It doesn’t look like this is Pedro Sánchez’s phone number.

“They called me to tell me that I had government aid of 350 euros and if I had my bank’s application installed on my phone”

«They called me saying that it was from the Government and that my computer was hacked. Then they said to press 1 to speak to a technician. I hung up, I guess it’s a scam. “They have called me other times from another number saying the same thing.”

“He just called me saying that they will give us the vitality aid of 390 euros demanding my card number.”

«A recording saying that they were from Microsoft, something about “authorized by the government” and that the computer was hacked. If you wanted to know more, dial 1… I hung up.

There are also cases that report that They have posed as telephone operatorswhich is a classic in this type of fraudulent numbers.

“They pretend to be Pepephone and when they realize that you have discovered them they start insulting you.”

«They have obtained my personal information and they have called me with a story of a claim to a very credible telephone operator since the claim exists and after confirming various information, they ask me for the card to make the deposit, but they also ask for the CVV, something necessary only for collections. That’s when I get angry and stop them.

«They have already called me twice saying that they are DIGI’s collections department and that I had a contract with Orange. And then DIGI and Másmovil; they are the same”.

Block and report this number

Since July 1, 2023, Spanish legislation recognizes the a person’s right not to receive unwanted commercial calls, limiting them to those people who have given their prior consent. However, these commercial calls are actually fraudulent and therefore do not respect these terms, so it is better to cut it short.

If this number calls you with a whiff of a scam, follow these steps to block it:

Open the Phone app. Tap More Call History. Tap a call from the number you want to block. Touch Block or mark as spam.

You can also use some of the applications that help you identify calls and block suspicious numbers, such as Mr. Number, Hiya, CallBlocker, TrueCaller o Pepeescudo. These applications will not only allow you to have greater control over the numbers you have blocked, but they also give you some peace of mind by identifying the incoming call and displaying an alert on the screen in case it is a suspicious number.