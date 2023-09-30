What is the best diesel youngtimer convertible? And what will it all cost?

Not a direct request from a reader for this weekend, but something that was on the minds of the editorial staff. It obviously started with @nicolasr who changes cars more often than Max Verstappen changes tires. Nicolas is one of those people who would have preferred a McChicken immediately after ordering a Big Mac menu. Or went to KFC, or rather not fast food. Or rather no lunch. No one has had as many cars as Nicolas and there is a good reason for that: he likes everything. This year the counter is already at 4. And 5 if you count all Saab parts that you can easily turn into a second Saab Convertible.

But the last idea he suggested was quite brilliant. If you, as an entrepreneur, have to drive a lot but also want to enjoy a bit, the youngtimer diesel convertible is the car that ticks all the boxes. But should you want that? Well, that’s what we’re going to find out. It is a special segment. Only BMW currently sells them, but there used to be many more suppliers. And there are plenty of 15 year olds there, so perfect for Nicolas (provided he doesn’t change his mind again of course).

Wishes and requirements for the fictional youngtimer diesel convertible that Nicolas is not going to buy (or will):

Current cars:Saab (if all goes well, it could be different today)Buy / lease:Can you lease this then?Budget:Let’s say around 15 grandAnnual mileage:about 35,000 per yearFuel preferenceDieselReason for purchasing another car“Every time I have just bought a car, I think about a new one.”Family composition2Preferred brands/modelsyoungtimer diesel convertibleNo-go brands:no

Tip: Import that trade!!

This is a car type that you almost have to import. They are not often found in the Netherlands, but in Germany they are. There you will still find plenty of diesels with low mileage, relatively speaking. Because they are youngtimers, there is minimal BPM upon introduction. Finally, the prices are a little more interesting. So don’t be blinded by those few cars in the Netherlands. Take an Uli (like @bart1976) in your hand and look for a nice car from Germany.

Where did we get the numbers?

Consumption: Sprit monitor, diesel price (2,101 per liter via United Consumers) Insurance: WA+, 40 year old person from Utrecht, 10 claim-free years MRB: province of Utrecht

Mercedes-Benz CLK 320 Cabriolet (A209)

€ 13.500

2008

135.000 km

What is it?

A Mercedes Benz! Nowadays you have the Mercedes-Benz CLE and this is actually its predecessor. This means that the technology is based on the C-Class, but that the car has external characteristics of an E-Class. The luxury level is also more reminiscent of the E. In this case we went for a very late CLK with the ‘OM642’ engine, from after the facelift, because pre-facelift convertibles are not available with diesel. Only the coupe, you know that again.

How does it drive?

Extremely relaxing. Yes, you can also look for a Saab 9-3 diesel convertible youngtimer, but as @wouter said: “why would you drive a less good car?”. The CLK has reasonable body stiffness for its time, a great automatic transmission and a wonderful engine. The steering is a bit distant and indirect, but it fits the concept of the car. The engine is quite a powerhouse: you can easily compete on the Autobahn. It is typically one of those cars that you get into and drive from a drizzly Staphorst to the sun-drenched Cote d’Azur in one go. And not back.

Costs Mercedes-Benz

Consumption: 1 in 12.09 Fuel costs: € 507 pm Weight: 1,705 kg Motor vehicle tax: 176 pm Insurance: € 80 pm

Total: €763

Maintenance forecast

A Mercedes can be very expensive to maintain, but that certainly does not have to be. Certainly not if you have a well-maintained copy. Of course, you have to inspect the quality of the hood carefully, which can immediately save thousands of euros. In any case, look for an ‘insider’. There are plenty of villas in southern Germany where a retiree has a CLK in the garage. Then the cutting quality is considerably better. Additional advantage: less rust. Very late CLKs of the second generation after the facelift suffer much less from this, fortunately. Furthermore, it is a big car with a big engine, so yes, you do have to put some aside in terms of maintenance.

Depreciation forecast

You can always sell a Mercedes. Also a diesel convertible youngtimer. Or maybe right. It is difficult to find and with today’s high fuel costs, a car like this is relatively affordable to enjoy. Of course you buy the car to rack up the miles and then you depreciate a little more. But if you see that copies with 3 tons on the clock are easily offered for 8 grand, you don’t have to worry.

Alfa Romeo Spider 2.4 JTD Exclusive (939E)

€ 13.500

2007

105.000 km

What is it?

Yes, this is a strange one that we need to explain. Actually it is an Alfa Romeo 159 Cabriolet. A two-seater convertible based on a platform intended for a D and E segment car is not very common. The Spider has fairly heavy bones for its species. This Alfa Romeo is quite a beauty: the car was designed by Giugiaro and Pininfarina did the rear and the roof mechanism. The Spider is available with the engines from the Brera (the coupe version), so yes: also a diesel. In this case a big one with 5 cylinders and 200 hp.

How does it drive?

Eh, hard to describe. The steering is very nice: direct, fast and with a lot of feeling. The rest of the car feels quite bulky. The body stiffness is not bad for the type of car. Then there is the combination with the engine. @Wouter already stated that it is probably the best engine for this car. The 2.2 petrol is too light and the 3.2 is especially thirsty. The 2.4 JTD is a nice powerhouse with a lot of torque, the front wheels can just handle it. As a GT it is excellent.

Cost Alfa Romeo

Consumption: 1 in 12.41 Fuel costs: € 494 Weight: 1,655 kg Motor vehicle tax: 176 pm Insurance: 70 pm

Total: €740

Maintenance forecast

It’s an Alfa Romeo, so put it away! Hahaha. Classic Alfa Romeo jokes. Now there are certain things you should pay attention to. The subframe rusts quickly, something that can be solved by removing the engine cover. The sills also rot quickly. Fortunately, the engine is quite strong and the transmission of the five-cylinder is better than that of the four-cylinder engines. In terms of electronics, it’s not too bad how bad it is. In any case, in general Spiders are handled much more neatly than 159s. Something that your okazi buyer will benefit from.

Check out our Autoblog Purchase Advice here:

Depreciation forecast

This is a tricky one. Alfa Romeo Spiders are expensive. Really expensive. A Nissan 350Z Roadster or BMW Z4 from this year is much cheaper. But yes, those are the models with a petrol engine. So it’s a bit of a gamble. There are too few Spider diesels to say how things will turn out. If we look at the Brera, you will always get ‘something’ in return at the end. Even with 3 tons on the clock, asking prices are now still 5-7 grand. So a neat Spider with fewer kilometers will always yield more.

Audi TT Roadster 2.0 TDI quattro (8J)

€13,555 (specialist, Germany)

2012

130.000 km

What is it?

A special combination. The first generation Audi TT was only available with petrol engines, but this ‘8J’ was also available with a 2.0 TDI engine. Of course the strongest they had, with no less than 170 hp. Another special thing is that you always have four-wheel drive. So it really is a convertible for the frequent driver who has to drive through wind and weather. Pre-facelift models always have a manual gearbox, only later was an S Tronic automatic available, but they are not yet a youngtimer.

How does it drive?

An effective bomb. This Audi is not an inspiring driver’s car like a Boxster or something like that. But there are some big advantages. The car is relatively compact and therefore easy to place in traffic (or on nice winding roads). Thanks to the four-wheel drive you always have grip and the car is virtually foolproof. The weight is quite limited in this overview, so you don’t need that much power (although an extra 30 hp would certainly not be unwelcome). It also performs well on long distances.

Costs Audi

Consumption: 1 in 15.27 km Fuel costs: € 402 Weight: 1,405 kg Motor vehicle tax: 137 pm Insurance: 65 pm

Total: €604

Maintenance forecast

This is where a big advantage comes into play: because it is a Golf. Many parts come from other VAG products. If there is something wrong with the hood, it is nice and simple in design on an Audi TT, so it is a lot cheaper than the double-lined hoods for four-seater convertibles such as the CLK. Of course there are some points of interest, which you can watch in the video below:

Depreciation forecast

Of course, it is again a bit of a guessing game, because we don’t know anyone with a TT Roadster diesel. And it may be that people who are consciously looking for a diesel convertible youngtimer prefer a luxurious four-seater convertible to a sporty two-seater. That said, a TT always makes money. So here too you have a maximum of a few thousand euros in depreciation per year.

YOLO: BMW 635d Cabriolet (E64)

€ 17.000

2008

150.000 km

What is it?

The ultimate diesel convertible youngtimer! E-segment convertibles are not common and certainly not with a diesel engine. The basis is the 6 Series coupe (which is in turn based on the 5 Series E60 sedan). The hood is made of fabric, as it should be. A nice detail of this thick BMW is the rear window, which does not fold with the hood, but remains in place and serves as a wind catcher. It was the most expensive diesel convertible on the market at the time, so keep that in mind when we discuss the costs.

How does it drive?

Powerful. Still. Can you imagine what this must have been like in 2007? The engine is the well-known M57D30 with twin turbos, good for 286 hp and no less than 560 Nm. That couple in particular is hilarious and useful. The engine is nicer to drive than the single-turbo units: the engine picks up sooner and pulls longer. It is certainly not a sports car, but it certainly has balance.

BMW costs

Consumption: 1 to 10.91

Fuel costs: €562

Weight: 1,835kg

Motor vehicle tax: €189

Insurance: €135

Total: €886

Maintenance forecast

Yeah, that’s just special, er, special. These were very expensive cars when new and the technology goes with it. Make sure you have a car that is as tidy as possible. 635d’s are not cars where you save on maintenance for a while. It’s not so much that they are particularly unreliable cars, but that there are a lot of things that are broken that are very expensive to fix.

Check the purchasing advice here:

Depreciation forecast

Actually just like the German cars above. It is a bit of a strange market, that of the diesel convertible youngtimer. If the youngtimer aspect ever disappears, it will be a very difficult car. Nevertheless, big BMWs are always in demand. And because there are hardly any big diesels left, you can often wear them out quite easily.

Conclusion youngtimer diesel convertible

Which one to choose? Depending on how many costs you have to incur. With that BMW 635d you know that you will certainly incur a lot of costs. The Audi TT is a smart choice and feels least like a youngtimer. But you may want a little more space for a car you drive a lot, so that crazy Alfa is not a bad idea at all. If you absolutely need a back seat, then the CLK is the ideal choice (or a neat BMW 330d Convertible E93). A final option is to wait a little while until the Audi A5 Cabrio is a youngtimer. That is the ultimate diesel convertible. But hey, knowing Nicolas, he’ll buy something else, right?

