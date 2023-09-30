The third night of La Voz’s Blind Auditions started with an expected return: Gonzalo Sarfatti, after being the winner of the coaches’ second chance, stepped on stage again to, this time, give his all and get the attention of the coaches . Full spectacular!

But the plenary session was affected by the blockade that Malú gave to Antonio Orozco. The coach told Gonzalo, putting his hands to his head. Did he want to go with the Catalan?

For this reason, Orozco did not mince words and warned the young talent: “You should choose anyone… except her,” he told him, while Malú reasoned that, precisely for that reason, he should go with her.

“Karma!” Orozco pointed out, asking for justice for his partner’s blocking while Gonzalo assimilated all his words. What a moment!